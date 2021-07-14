Health
Daily COVID-19 cases in the London region bounce back to double digits
July 14, 2021 1:31 pm
Public health officials in London and Middlesex County have reported an increase in the first double-digit COVID-19 cases in the region for nearly two weeks.
The Middlesex London Health Unit confirmed 12 new infections on Wednesday. This is increasing from 8am every Monday and Tuesday. A dozen new cases break the locally recorded single-digit increase only for 11 consecutive days. The last daily number of cases to exceed 9 was on July 2, when 13 cases were recorded.
Since the pandemic began, there have been a total of 12,660 cases in cities and counties. The number of resolved cases has increased by seven, for a total of 12,373. There are 59 active cases in the area.
There were no additional COVID-19-related deaths locally on Wednesday, leaving 228 deaths.
Hospitalizations in the area have decreased by one in 10 COVID-19 patients treated by the London Health Sciences Center. Less than five of them are listed in the intensive care unit. In addition, less than five hospital staff test positive for the virus.
The area has no outbreaks and does not occur in local hospitals, geriatric facilities, or day care.
In London and Middlesex County, there were two more cases of concern, for a total of 3,531 cases. Of these, 3,369 strains have been identified as B.1.1.7 (alpha) strains in the United Kingdom, and 99 strains are P.1. The Brazilian (gamma) variant, 55, is an Indian B.1.617 (delta) strain, and there are two cases of South African B.1.351 (beta) variants. The health unit also said that a total of 198 cases were tested positive for the mutation.
Southwestern Public Health reports COVID-19 death for the first time in over a month. The death recorded on Wednesday is the first in the region since June 8. This will bring up to 84 deaths in the area. Two more COVID-19 cases have been recorded in the last 24 hours, and the number of local cases has increased to 3,911 since the pandemic began. .. The number of resolved cases has increased to 3,812. Currently, there are 15 active cases in the two counties.
Ontario reported less than 200 new COVID-19 cases for the sixth consecutive day.
A total of 153 new infections were confirmed on Wednesday. This is a slight increase from 146 new cases on Tuesday and 114 on Monday.
The areas with the highest number of new infections in the last 24 hours were 28 in Toronto, 23 in Waterloo, 20 in Gray Blues and 19 in Peel.
The total number of cases in Ontario since the pandemic began is currently 547,562.
Seven more people died in connection with the virus on Wednesday, according to public health officials. The official death toll is currently 9,265.
Daily epidemiological summaries show that Ontario has found 10 more cases confirmed in the lab in the last 24 hours of B.1.1.7. (Alpha) variant. Currently, there are a total of 144,755 cases of that strain. Another 74 cases on P.1. A total of 4,933 (gamma) variants have been identified, with an additional 16 cases of B.1.351 (beta) variants in Ontario, for a total of 1,464. Another 305 cases of the B.1.617 (delta) variant were also identified with a total of 3,057.
Hospitalization in the state has increased to 174 COVID-19-positive patients. It has been raised by one patient since the day before. 180 patients are in the intensive care unit and 116 are on ventilator.
Cases resolved state-wide range from 216 to 536,819. This leaves 1,478 known virus activity cases in Ontario.
In the last 24 hours, Tuesday 17,489-29,085 COVID-19 tests have been processed. The positive rate in Ontario dropped from 0.8% to 0.6%.
As of Tuesday night, the state has been receiving 17,475,655 COVID-19 vaccines. There are 7,283,528 people in Ontario who have been vaccinated with both vaccines and are considered to be fully vaccinated.
