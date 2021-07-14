Los Angeles County has 1,000 COVID-19 cases for 5 consecutive days

With the locals COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) The number of infections has skyrocketed to over 1,000 for the fifth consecutive day. Los Angeles County Supervisors lamented continued resistance to the vaccine on Tuesday, and health officials announced support efforts to deliver bullets to people’s doors.

The county reported 1,103 new COVID cases on Tuesday, raising the cumulative total from the entire pandemic to 1,259,772. The county also reported 12 new deaths from the virus, increasing the death toll to 24,554.

As of Tuesday, the average 7-day virus test was 2.9%, up from 2.8% on Monday and well above 0.3% in mid-June.

Meanwhile, according to state statistics, COVID hospitalizations in Los Angeles County boosted 400 to 398. This increased from 376 on Monday. There were 94 people in the intensive care unit, up from 85 the day before.

Hospitalizations are still relatively low compared to the total number of patients during the winter surge, which reached 8,000, but the slow and steady increase in recent weeks underscores the importance of vaccination. It raises concerns among health authorities.

“Both these increasing cases in all groups and the disproportionately high rates between black and Latin residents, even without the same level of health threats experienced during the pandemic. Are already the most afflicted people during this pandemic, “county health officer Dr. Muntu Davis told the supervisory board.

“It is clear that the threat of COVID-19 still exists in us and is addressing the more infectious mutants that cause it, and the best collective action that each of us can take is a vaccine. To be vaccinated … and to take wise precautions if you are not eligible or choose not to be vaccinated. “

The county’s director of medical services, Dr. Christina Garry, told supervisors on Tuesday that none of the county-run hospitals admitted a single, fully vaccinated COVID-19 patient.

“All patients we have been admitted to with COVID have not yet been fully vaccinated, and it is difficult for healthcare professionals to see,” said Ghaly. “They have spent hours and energy striving to care for their patients, and at this point, this is a truly preventable disease, a preventable infection.”

County supervisor Sheila Kühl said those who refused to be vaccinated did not consider the impact on health care workers.

“We would like to continue to pray to all unvaccinated people to understand their impact on the community and their families, as well as those who are health care workers in the community. I struggle for more than 14, 15, 16 hours a day to take care of them when I don’t want to take care of them, “Kuehl said.

“I’m a little angry, but I think it’s very selfish. You can’t rely on herd immunity unless the herd is shot.”

Hilda Solis called Kühl’s comment “very accurate,” and Janice Hahn agreed with “heartfelt anxiety about all unvaccinated people.”

The surge in cases is due to the highly infectious “delta” mutant of the COVID-19 virus. Davis reiterated that the black and Latin populations with the lowest vaccination rates in the county are bearing the brunt of new cases and increased hospitalizations.

The county has begun a pilot project to deliver vaccines to people’s homes via contact tracers, starting in East Los Angeles, where vaccination rates are low, Davis said.

“The purpose of this project is to vaccinate intimate contact with COVID-19 cases,” Davis said.

When close contact with people infected with the virus is reached by the county authorities, they are offered the opportunity to get shots from the nurses who come to their homes.

“This happens when they are identified and willing to be vaccinated,” Davis said.

He also said the program “immunizes their contacts to form a circle of people around them who are fully vaccinated.”

The program started in East Los Angeles on Friday, but if successful, it can be extended to other areas with low vaccination coverage.

Davis continued to encourage compliance with mask wearing guidance at work and in other public places. He also urged people to rethink their travel plans as the number of incidents surged.

“If you are not specifically vaccinated, we recommend that you reconsider your trip to places with increased or high COVID-19 infection rates for 7 days, such as your neighbors Nevada, Missouri, Florida, Arkansas, and Louisiana. . ,” He said.

The county continues to provide incentives in the hope of encouraging more people to be vaccinated. Until Thursday, anyone vaccinated at the county, Los Angeles City, or a site operated by the St. John’s Well Child and Family Center will have the chance to win one of seven concert ticket awards, including the Hollywood Bowl Box Sheet. there is. Tickets for Staples Center concerts including Celine Dion, Grupo Pharma, Luke Bryan, Kane Brown and Dan + Shay.

According to the latest statistics from the Public Health Service, 69% of county residents over the age of 16 have been vaccinated at least once, and 61% have been fully vaccinated. However, the proportion of black residents is 54% for Latinos, 65% for whites, and 76% for Asians, compared to only 45% with at least one dose. Vaccination rates are particularly low among young black residents, with only 28% of people aged 18-29 years being vaccinated.