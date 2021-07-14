Mississippi health doctors warn of a surge in Covid-19 that put seven children in the intensive care unit

“Be safe. If you are over 12 years old, please protect yourself.” The doctor wrote
Children make up a small proportion of the state’s inpatients.by State data
As of Tuesday, there were 283 patients admitted to the Covid-19 infection, 98 of whom had an ICU and 42 of whom had a ventilator infection. According to state data, hospitalizations have doubled since July 4, when 138 people were hospitalized in confirmed Covid-19.
Despite recent increases, Mississippi hospitalizations are about the same level as in May, down 80% from their peak in early January, when mass vaccination efforts were just beginning. However, the rise in under-vaccinated states such as the Mississippi River, Missouri, and Arkansas has raised new concerns among public health officials.
“Because that’s the solution, more people need to be vaccinated,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CBS this morning on Monday. “In fact, this virus is protected by a vaccine.”
In general, young people can become infected with Covid-19 and infect others, but they are much less likely to experience the serious consequences of the disease. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Children under the age of 18 account for 12.5% of Covid-19 cases in the United States, but only 0.1% of deaths. On the other hand, people over the age of 50 account for 95% of Covid-19 deaths.
The increase in hospitalizations is due to Mississippi’s lowest vaccination rate in the United States, with 44% of people over the age of 12 receiving at least one vaccination. Data from CDC
.. Children under the age of 12 are not yet eligible for Covid-19 vaccination in the United States.
Unvaccinated people account for the majority of viral cases, hospitalizations and deaths across the country. Of the 54 Covid-19 deaths in Mississippi between June 7 and July 5, only four were fully vaccinated. Dobbs said on Twitter
In the past week Complete vaccination of more than half of the population
According to a CNN analysis of Johns Hopkins University and CDC data, the average case rate for Covid-19 is reported to be about one-third of states that have fully vaccinated less than half of the population.
CNN’s Deidre McPhillips and Rebekah Riess contributed to this report.
