COVID hospitalization, highly effective vaccine against death in New York City, research results





New York City (WABC)-Mayor Bill de Blasio has released compelling numbers as to why he wants to consider vaccination when he is not vaccinated. Authorities say the study shows how well vaccines work to prevent hospitalization and death. This study was compiled by epidemiologists at Yale University with the support of the Commonwealth Fund. Between January 1, 2021 and June 15, 2021, 98.4% of hospitalizations (36,628 of 37,211) and 98.8% of deaths (8,069 of 8,163) were completely vaccinated with COVID-19 infection. He was an unvaccinated person. Fully vaccinated people accounted for 1.6% (583) hospitalizations and 1.2% (94) deaths. Epidemiologists have prevented approximately 250,000 COVID-19 cases, 44,000 hospitalizations and 8,300 deaths from COVID-19 infections from the start of vaccination to July 1, 2021 through a New York City vaccination campaign. I presume that. Over 4.3 million New Yorkers have been fully vaccinated. “Vaccines are safe and surprisingly effective in protecting you and your loved ones,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Dave A. Chokshi. “Our city has experienced so much suffering that hospitalization and death cannot continue unnecessarily. The risk is very high and emphasizes how urgent it is for New Yorkers to be vaccinated. I can not do it.” However, vaccination rate inequality continues. Only 36% of adult black New Yorkers are fully vaccinated, compared to 53% of adult white New Yorkers and 79% of Asian American and Pacific Islander New Yorkers. The rise of more infectious variants is also a threat, especially to unvaccinated New Yorkers. As of July 9, there were 309 cases that could have been confirmed (7-day average), an increase of 72 cases from the previous week (237 cases that could have been confirmed on July 2). 7-day average). During the first two months of eligibility for New Yorkers over the age of 65, the city’s vaccination program reduced hospitalizations from COVID-19 by about 15%. New York City has a temporary roaming vaccination site throughout the city to provide home vaccinations. Reservations at vaccination sites are not mandatory, but you can pre-book at many of these sites online or by calling the 877-VAX-4NYC. Read again | NYC Restaurant Week is back for the first time since the pandemic began More Coronavirus COVID-19 Coverage

