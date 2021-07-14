Health
Waterloo Public Health reports the second few new COVID-19 cases in 2021
Waterloo Public Health reports 22 new positive tests COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) On Wednesday, we will mark the 5th consecutive day when less than 30 news cases were reported.
It is also the lowest total published since July 6th, the second lowest mark in 2021, with a total of 18,080 cases in the region.
Young Ontario citizens have the highest unvaccinated COVID-19 infection rates, according to Ontario’s top documentation.
The latest number reduces the average number of rolling 7 days of news cases to 32.6. This is the number that occurred at 55 just two weeks ago.
An additional 39 people were removed from the virus and the total number of cases resolved increased to 17,532.
No new COVID-19-related deaths were reported on Wednesday, with 280 deaths, including 15 during the first 14 days of July.
What is it like to compete in bull riding during the COVID-19 pandemic?
This reduced the number of active COVID-19 cases to 262, 17 less than the Waterloo Public Health reported on Tuesday.
There are still 25 in regional hospitals suffering from COVID-19, including 15 patients in the intensive care unit. These numbers have not changed since Tuesday’s report.
Trend story
There are still 16 COVID-19 outbreaks in the area after one was closed on the community support site after a new one was declared at the University of Waterloo hockey camp.
Behind the coin, the regional vaccine distribution task force says there were currently 673,396 vaccinations in the region, 7,717 more than reported on Tuesday.
In addition, an additional 6,838 local residents have been fully vaccinated, increasing the total number of vaccinations to 271,893.
This means that 46.17 percent of the local population is currently vaccinated with COVID-19 and 68.72 percent of the population is vaccinated with at least one COVID-19 vaccination.
Elsewhere, Ontario reported 153 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, with less than 200 cases for the sixth consecutive day. The total number of cases in the state is currently 547,562.
According to wednesday report, 28 cases in Toronto, 23 cases in Waterloo region, 20 cases in Gray Blues, 19 cases in Peel area, 12 cases in Middlesex-London, and 10 cases in Wellington-Duffelin-Guelph.
All other local public health departments reported less than 10 new cases in state reports.
Mismatches between state and local codes are due to collection time because data is retrieved at different times of the day.
With seven more deaths recorded, the state’s death toll increased to 9,265.
* Uses Global News Gabby Rodrigues files
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
..
