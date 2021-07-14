The city continues to find evidence of West Nile fever





West Nile continues to pass through Sugar Land, and the city has confirmed the virus’s presence in East River Park.

Mosquitoes were caught in a trap in East River Park in the River Park area last week. Sugarland was informed Tuesday evening that at least one was tested positive.

In response, the city increased mosquito sprays to twice a week throughout the city. Eliminate intrusion.. Sugar Land will also work with the Texas Department of Health to catch and test more mosquitoes. “Residents should use insect repellent whenever they are outdoors to keep mosquitoes out during the most active dusk and dawn,” said Dr. Joe Anzardua, medical director of the city. Stated. “People over the age of 50 and those with weakened immunity are at increased risk of developing a serious illness when infected with the virus. If people have symptoms that cause concern, contact your healthcare provider immediately. need to do it.” Heavy rainfall and high temperatures combine to create an ideal environment for mosquito outbreaks, increasing the risk of mosquito-borne diseases. Humans can be bitten by mosquitoes and infected with the West Nile virus. Mosquitoes feed on infected birds to infect them with the virus. Most people who catch the virus recover spontaneously, but in severe cases it can cause serious illness and death. Up to 80% of people infected with West Nile virus are asymptomatic and recover spontaneously. There are no cures or vaccines to prevent West Nile virus infection. Symptoms include stiff shoulders, impaired vision, tremors, confusion, memory loss, and seizures. A milder form of illness is West Nile fever. Symptoms include fever, headache, muscle and bone pain, nausea, and drowsiness. Symptoms may last for weeks, but people with mild illness usually recover spontaneously. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact your doctor. The Texas Department of Health recommends that you practice the “Four Ds” as a precautionary measure. Use insect repellents containing DEET, picaridin, or lemon eucalyptus oil. Wear long sleeves and long trousers when you are outside. Mosquitoes stay indoors at dusk and dawn, when they are most active. Drain the water that stands in the place where mosquitoes breed. Common breeding grounds include old tires, flowerpots, and gutter clogging. The hurricane season is projected to be active in 2021, with even more rainfall expected in the coming weeks.Earlier this month, the city confirmed the presence of West Nile fever Subdivision of new territory.. View details using the city Interactive tools..click Here For more information. [email protected]

