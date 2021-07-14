Health
Pinterest bans weight loss advertising.Health experts say it’s a “positive step”
Pinterest became the first major social media platform to ban weight loss ads on the site.
The policy covers ads that include and refer to customer feedback about weight loss or weight loss products. Body mass index (BMI) or similar index, More. According to the company, ads promoting healthy lifestyles, habits, fitness services and products will continue to be allowed unless they are “focused on weight loss.”
Pinterest Said in a statement shared on 1 July That they were “the only major platform to ban all weight loss ads”.
“This is an extension of our advertising policy that has long banned body shaming and dangerous weight loss products and complaints,” the statement continued. Since 2015, Pinterest has blocked searches related to eating disorder content. The site already has rules that ban ads that promote weight loss medications and images before and after.
Dr. Deborah Glasofa, a clinical psychologist at the Columbia Eating Disorders Center in New York City, Weight loss Advertising was a positive step for digital pinboard sites. This is especially true when dealing with users who have or may have. Recovery from eating disorders..
“This kind of image isn’t particularly useful, especially the one that sends the message that thinness is ideal compared to the actual body in which most of us live,” Glasofer said. Said. “Everything that promotes many strict rules about eating is not particularly useful for people with eating disorders.”
How Does Weight Loss Advertising Affect People?
Registered dietitian Samantha Caseti said emphasizing “traditional fit and thin body” in weight loss ads could negatively change people’s perceptions of nutrition and health.
“Consistently looking at one body shape photo, it may be unrealistic for you, but it can foster the pursuit of body dissatisfaction and leanness,” said Cassetti.
Glasofer agreed that these ads could lead to negative self-awareness.
“People who are vulnerable to eating disorders, and even those who do not have eating disorders, have certain images, especially those that appear on social media, which can have a significant impact on how they feel and how they feel about themselves. There are certainly studies that show that they do, and they feel how important it is to change their body, or their shape and way of doing things. ” “I think these ads can have a negative impact on people who are present, past, or vulnerable to eating disorders.”
Dr. Rebecca Berry, a child and adolescent psychologist at Hassenfeld Children’s Hospital’s Child Study Center at NYU Langone Health, said the effect could be more time spent on social media and more vulnerable to negative self. Said it was especially noticeable among teenagers who could be. -image.
“When an individual sees these weight loss ads, for example, watching a TikTok video of someone like this:”This is what i eat, This is what I rate. ”It can lead to a disagreement between a person’s actual self and their ideal self, which is related to the disappointment or dissatisfaction of our disappointment or dissatisfaction with the body image. It can lead to what we call emotions, “Berry said. … it’s a feeling of “I’m not enough”, which comes from this particular type of media exposure. ”
Casety pointed out that weight loss advertising testimony can give people a false impression of how well a particular diet or diet plan works for them.
“This anecdotal evidence doesn’t tell you anything,” Cassetti said. “Also, the testimonial does not tell us what else the person was doing to discuss the results. Therefore, they may be marketing the product, but they eat, Changed exercise and sleep routines. T Shows how safe or healthy the program is. “
How can people become more health savvy about the content of weight loss?
If you are looking for information about weight loss, Glasofer recommends starting by talking to your own doctor or other medical professional who is familiar with your personal background and situation.
“It may be a primary care physician or a nutritionist, but someone who can actually look at an individual’s diet and weight history to understand what represents the individual’s psychological and physical health. “Glasfer said.
When it comes to social media, Cassetti recommends looking for reliable sources, such as information from medical institutions such as the American Heart Association and the Academy of Nutrition and Nutrition, and posts written by registered dietitians.
“It’s really important to look for information from people who are qualified to give you advice,” said Caseti. “Anyone can call themselves a nutritionist or health coach, but you need to make sure you get health and nutrition information from a qualified person … according to one study, bloggers. Only one in nine of us presented evidence-based weight loss information, so this is very important. “
Berry said parents can help their children maintain a healthy attitude regarding weight and body image Avoid comments about body shape It emphasizes how a “healthy” look varies from person to person.
Catetti said people should avoid recommending diets and diet plans that focus on limiting many food groups and doubt the information that “ignores the complexity of weight management.”
“Eating is only part of the equation. If someone positions weight management as an equation that reduces eating / increasing exercise, it’s a sign that they’re ignoring the big picture,” Cassetti said. It was. “Also, if influencers and plans promise weight loss or recommend a target weight, run in the opposite direction. Your body will settle where it should be, and no one will let you lose weight. I can’t guarantee it. “
