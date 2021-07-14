Can Poop Transplants Help Treat COVID-19?

New case reports suggest that fecal transplantation may have helped two patients with risk factors avoid severe COVID-19. However, because this study was based on only two patients, improvement may have been seen by chance or as a result of other treatments.

Two patients were recently hospitalized in Poland for a bacterial infection and received a fecal transplant for treatment. Both patients later tested positive for COVID-19, but neither developed serious illness, despite the underlying illness. “One possible explanation” is that poop transplants performed to boost the immune response may have prevented patients from becoming very ill, the author wrote in a study.

A procedure called fecal microbiota transplantation (FMT) transplants the feces of a healthy person into the intestines of a patient who has an intestinal condition, such as a bacterial infection. Clostridium difficile (Also called Clostridium difficile Or abbreviation C. diff), Live science previously reported ..This “healthy” poop is considered to be a mixture of healthy ones Bacteria Can help the body fight off harmful pathogens that are causing problems such as diarrhea and diarrhea Irritable bowel syndrome ..

Relation: Quick Guide: COVID-19 Vaccine in Use and How It Works

Poop transplants have been used to increase the effectiveness of immunotherapy in cancer patients. Live science previously reported ..This is not the first time a fecal transplant has been done Suggestion Or Administration Patients with both bacterial infections and COVID-19 are fine, but scientists do not know if transplantation can treat or reduce the severity of COVID-19.

Both patients in this case study did not develop symptoms of COVID-19 until they went to the hospital for a bacterial infection and were already hospitalized and started fecal transplant treatment for the bacterial infection.

The first patient in the case study was an 80-year-old man who was first treated in the hospital for pneumonia and sepsis, or blood poisoning.But the man happened to be infected C. diff, He received FMT.

After starting FMT, he also tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) with convalescent plasma (blood containing antibodies taken from recovered COVID-19 patients). Started treatment with an antiviral drug known as remdesivir. .. Remdesivir can bring about improvement after an average of 10 days, and the benefits of convalescent plasma are “limited,” the authors write.

But, surprisingly, two days after he received the poop transplant, his COVID-19 symptoms subsided and his pneumonia did not worsen.

The second patient, a 19-year-old man, was treated with a drug that suppresses the immune system, a type of inflammatory bowel disease known as ulcerative colitis.He was hospitalized after a recurrent infection it’s difficult.. He was given a poop transplant and antibiotics to treat a bacterial infection.

About 15 hours later, he had a fever and tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. He was immunocompromised and had not been treated for COVID-19, but had only mild symptoms.

“Our main conclusion from these cases is that FMT appears to be safe and equally effective in treating recurrence. [Clostridioides difficile infection] In patients with COVID-19 coexistence, there is a more speculative question as to whether FMT may affect the clinical course of COVID-19.

In other words, poop transplants may have helped alleviate the serious illness in these patients, both of which had risk factors for developing severe COVID-19. Still, both of these patients may have recovered by accident, as even those with risk factors usually do not develop severe COVID-19.

Still, this is a case report of only two patients, and it is difficult to distinguish the effects of different treatments. Researchers are currently planning to test the effects of fecal transplants on COVID-19 patients in formal clinical trials.

The findings were published in the journal on July 6th. Intestines ..

Originally published in Live Science.