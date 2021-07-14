COVID-19 vaccination of young people in the Waterloo region exceeds the state

At the state level, the Chief Medical Officer of Ontario raises concerns that young people are lagging behind other age groups in getting vaccinated.

However, figures in the Waterloo region show that local youth outperform other regions.

At a press conference on Tuesday Dr. Keeran Moore raises concerns In the last three months, 96% of people between the ages of 19 and 29 infected with COVID-19 have not been vaccinated against the virus.

“That age group is getting sick at a higher rate than the rest of Ontario,” Moore said.

In the Waterloo region, ages 20-29 account for one-quarter of cases in all regions. Since 1 July, 494 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the area, 52% of whom were under the age of 40.

This graph shows the number of COVID-19 cases by age as of July 14. (Waterloo Regional Public Health)

Regarding vaccination, Ontario Public Health data show that 65.7% of adolescents between the ages of 12 and 17 receive the first dose and 14.7% receive the dose twice.

In the Waterloo region, these figures are 66.17% for the first dose and 27.31% for the second dose.

A caveat to the Ontario Public Health figures is that it is only July 7th, a week behind the regional figures on Wednesday.

When looking at other age groups:

18-29 years old : In the state, 67.8% are given once and 31.2% are given twice. In the Waterloo region, 82.47 percent are single doses and 43.78 percent are double doses.

: In the state, 67.8% are given once and 31.2% are given twice. In the Waterloo region, 82.47 percent are single doses and 43.78 percent are double doses. 30-39 years old : In the state, 70.7% is given once and 37.3% is given twice. In the Waterloo region, 78.45 percent are single doses and 48.09 percent are double doses.

: In the state, 70.7% is given once and 37.3% is given twice. In the Waterloo region, 78.45 percent are single doses and 48.09 percent are double doses. 40-49 years old: In the state, 76.3% are given once and 44% are given twice. In the Waterloo region, 77.67 percent are single doses and 53.24 percent are double doses.

Throughout the region, the number of adults receiving the first dose of the vaccine reached 81.06 percent on Wednesday.

Similarly, 56.07 percent of adults received two doses, a significant increase from 48 percent of adults since Friday, when they received the second dose.

This graph shows the percentage of people by age group who received the first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine (light blue bar) in the Waterloo region. This graph was taken from the local website on July 14th. (Waterloo Regional Public Health)

22 new cases

Public health in the Waterloo region reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. No new deaths have been reported.

There were 262 activity cases in this area. There were also 25 people in three hospitals in the area, 15 of whom were in the intensive care unit, the same as the day before.

There were 16 active outbreaks in the region, half of which occurred in the workplace. There was also:

Nursing care and retirement home.

Two at the hospital.

Two in a collective setting.

One is in a nursery school or summer camp.

Family doctor making a phone call

Dr. Sharon Baru, a Cambridge GP, said people in the region who have not been vaccinated with COVID-19 can expect to be contacted by a GP in the coming weeks.

Local doctors began receiving updates on vaccinated patients in mid-May, Baru said. By the end of July, doctors are expected to have a list of people who have not received it.

Dr. Shalombal is a family physician in Cambridge and a leader in primary care physicians at the Waterloo Regional Vaccine Deployment Task Force. (Zeria Vester / @ SharonBalMD / Twitter)

“We finally had a perspective on who they were,” she said. “It gives us the opportunity to really target outreach to them.”

She says the goal of local doctors is to answer protracted questions and address concerns that people may have about vaccines.

She says it’s similar to what doctors do to help people understand other procedures and vaccinations, such as flu shots and baby vaccinations.

Baru works at drive-through and hockey hub vaccination clinics and said he didn’t hesitate and there are many reasons why he hasn’t received the vaccine yet. Often this is an accessibility issue, she says, where neighbors, family and friends can help each other.

“I saw many young people help their older neighbors register or actually drive them to promise,” she said. “This is an example of a community effort. We just get out of it as a community.”

