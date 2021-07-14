Coronavirus cases are increasing in Georgia, reflecting trends in the United States

Coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in Atlanta-Georgia have increased significantly in the past few weeks, reflecting national trends that public health professionals are concerned about.

The average of seven-day new cases in the state on Tuesday was over 855. This is an increase from 365 on June 25th.

About 676 people were hospitalized with COVID. This is more than 4% of the state’s cases, up from 423 on June 19.

This is a problem across the United States as the country’s COVID-19 curve rises again after a few months of decline.

In fact, the number of new cases per day has doubled in the last three weeks.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, confirmed infections increased on Monday to an average of about 23,600 per day, up from 11,300 on June 23. In all but two states, Maine and South Dakota, cases have been reported to have increased in the last two weeks.

Dr. Bill Powdery, co-director of the Department of Infectious Diseases at the University of Washington School of Medicine, said: In St. Louis.

At the same time, some parts of the country are facing deep vaccine resistance.

Nationally, 55.6% of all Americans receive at least one COVID-19 shot, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Vaccination rates were low in all five states, where per capita cases increased the most in two weeks. Missouri, 45.9%. Arkansas, 43%; Nevada, 50.9%; Louisiana, 39.2%; Utah, 49.5%.

Despite the recent surge, cases in the United States are far from peaking at 250,000 per day in January. Also, after exceeding 3,400 during the winter, the average number of deaths is less than 260 per day. This shows how vaccines can effectively prevent serious illness and death in infected individuals.

However, health experts say that the rise of the rapidly spreading delta mutants of the virus, in particular, indicates that more people need to be vaccinated.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environment, more than 90% of COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations within two weeks were unvaccinated in South Carolina.

The spread of the delta doubles approximately every two weeks, so it is expected to soon become Palmetto’s most common COVID-19 strain.

Dr. Helmut Albrecht, an infectious disease researcher in South Carolina, said the Delta contains some of the most dangerous COVID-19 mutations that have emerged over the past year and a half, and a dangerous mixture that combines them. It states that it is doing.

But he said, not only could the delta spread rapidly, but studies also showed that it could make infected people more ill than the original strain.

“We see a disturbing young man in the hospital. We see not only pregnant women in the hospital who were able to protect themselves, but also unvaccinated and severely ill feces “He said.

Dr. James Roller, leader of the Global Health Security Center at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, said it would be helpful to bring back masks and limit meetings. However, he admitted that most of the high virus outbreaks are “exactly the regions of the country where you don’t want to do these things.”

Roller warned that what’s happening in the UK is a preview of what’s going on in the US

“The explanation from the region of the world where the delta variant has settled and became the predominant virus is a picture of an ICU full of 30 years old. That’s what a critical care physician explains, and it’s coming to the United States. It’s a thing, “he said.

“I don’t think people have any clues about attacking us,” he added.

From the Associated Press and WIS reports