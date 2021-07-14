AI-based voice pattern analysis may enable the diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease over the phone





July 14th (UPI)- According to a study published Wednesday by the journal, phone protection speech patterns can be used to correctly identify adults in the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease. PLOS Found. Researchers used more than 1,600 voice recordings of telephone conversations from 24 people with Alzheimer’s disease and 99 healthy controls identified in about 90% of people with common forms of dementia. It was identified correctly with accuracy. Researchers say this approach relies on the tendency of people with Alzheimer’s disease to “speak more slowly, with longer pauses, and spend more time finding the right words.” These “voice features” result in “message corruption and lack of voice fluency” that can be analyzed using artificial intelligence-based programs. According to researchers, computer programs were able to identify people with early-stage Alzheimer’s disease with essentially the same level of accuracy as telephone-based tests of cognitive function. “There is growing consensus that the presence of speech disorders may be part of the clinical manifestations of Alzheimer’s disease and mild cognitive impairment,” researchers at several universities in Japan wrote in a study. “”[The] An assessment of language production may represent a unique opportunity for early detection of Alzheimer’s disease, “they said. In the United States, more than 6 million adults over the age of 65 have Alzheimer’s disease. This is the most common form of dementia Alzheimer’s Association Estimate. According to the association, this condition causes memory loss and impaired cognitive function, including the ability to perform activities of daily living. Alzheimer’s disease can be difficult for doctors to detect early because the sufferer and his family may not be aware of the signs of warning or hesitate to share them. .. However, the changes in speech patterns that people experience in the early stages of the disease are increasingly seen as a possible way to identify it early and start treatment before it progresses. According to the survey.. There is no cure for Alzheimer’s disease, but according to the Alzheimer’s Disease Association, the drug helps slow the progression of some people. In this study, speech recordings were analyzed using an artificial intelligence-based computer software program designed to identify speech patterns typical of the early stages of illness. We compared the accuracy of the program to identify participants with early Alzheimer’s disease with the accuracy of telephone interviews with cognitive status, a widely used test that asks subjects questions and evaluates them based on response and response time. Data show that both approaches were successful in identifying records of participants with Alzheimer’s disease with an accuracy of 86% to 89%. “The results of our study can create an opportunity to build new tools to identify the risk of Alzheimer’s disease using only the voice features obtained from everyday conversations on the phone.” Is writing. This approach enables early detection and diagnosis of dementia, including Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, in the sense that the tool can be used not only by medical professionals but also by the general public at home, “they write. ing.

