Yolo County recommends masks indoors due to widespread delta variants

Public health officials in Yolo County recommend that vaccinated people wear masks indoors in public places amid concerns about the spread of the COVID-19 delta variant, but it is mandatory. Not. Unvaccinated people should still be wearing masks in indoor public spaces. Medical officer Dr. Amy Sisson released a recommendation this week for fully vaccinated residents, saying “we were careful to slow the spread of the highly infectious delta variant.” According to a statement from the county, “Vaccinated residents are strongly advised to wear masks in an indoor environment where vaccination confirmation is not required and the vaccination status of others is unknown.” Said. Since the Delta Variant has become a major stock in California Coronavirus cases are increasing in some counties in the Sacramento region... According to the University of California, Davis Genome Center, 59 delta mutations were detected in Yolo County from mid-April and collected through the Healthy Yolo Together test at the University of California, Davis between June 27 and June 27. 76% of the positive samples were delta mutations. By July 7, Yolo County, which they continue to encourage people to get vaccinated if they haven’t yet. “Vaccines are still the absolute best precautions against COVID-19 and we ask everyone who is eligible to be fully vaccinated as soon as possible. At the same time, although our vaccine is very effective. I know it’s not perfect. Putting a mask indoors in an environment where you’re not sure if everyone unmasked is fully vaccinated is another layer of protection against COVID-19. It’s an easy way to add, “saisson’s statement partially reads. Los Angeles County Health Authority Recommended at the end of last month People should wear masks indoors in public places amid concerns about delta mutations, regardless of vaccination status.

