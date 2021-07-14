Lung disease weakens cells due to viral attack.Anemia associated with readmission





An elderly woman received a booster shot of vaccination against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a long-term care facility in Netanya, Israel, on January 19, 2021. REUTERS / Ronen Zvulun // File Photo

July 14 (Reuters)-This is a summary of some of the latest scientific research on the new coronavirus and efforts to find cures and vaccines for the virus-induced disease COVID-19. Lung disease exacerbates COVID-19 by altering airway genes New discoveries reveal why chronic lung diseases that block the airways, such as chronic bronchitis, emphysema, and pulmonary fibrosis, increase the risk of severe COVID-19 in patients.The disease causes genetic changes in the epithelial cells that line the airways, making the cells more vulnerable to attack from the coronavirus, researchers reported Wednesday. Nature Communications.. In laboratory studies of these cells, molecules that can cause the virus to invade the body, make a copy of itself, fill the lungs with fluids, and cause an uncontrolled immune response that causes serious organ damage. A configuration change was found. Researchers led by Nicholas Banovich of Phoenix’s Translational Genomics Institute could only test cells from patients with lung disease who did not have COVID-19, but their research “is an important area for future research. It’s embossed. “ Anemia associated with readmission Anemia, a blood disorder characterized by low red blood cell counts, is probably a risk factor for poor COVID-19 outcomes, according to researchers who tested 374 COVID-19 survivors who were hospitalized and released. Should be added to the list of. It indicates that the virus has disappeared from their system. They require 104 patients to be readmitted and have a rate of moderate or severe anemia (indicated by levels of hemoglobin, a protein in oxygen-carrying red blood cells), years prior to the diagnosis of COVID-19. We found that it was high among patients who were readmitted to and while they were infected with the coronavirus.Research published in iScienceIt cannot be proven that anemia caused or contributed to readmission. Nonetheless, a research team at a conference at a data analysis company in Cambridge, Massachusetts said the “strong link” between anemia and readmissions needed research into whether anemia treatment could be beneficial in some cases. Heart problems are unlikely to occur after mild COVID-19 Researchers advise that survivors of mild cases of COVID-19 do not need to be screened for heart problems later. They had cardiovascular magnetic resonance imaging of 74 health workers who recovered from mild or asymptomatic coronavirus infection 6 months ago, and 75 uninfected individuals of matching age, gender, and ethnicity. I carried out the imaging method.According to a report released on Tuesday European Heart Journal: Cardiovascular ImagingThere were no differences between the survivor group and the control group in clinical tests suggesting heart structure or function parameters, or heart disease. “Our study provides social reassurance for the cardiovascular health of working-age individuals in recovery from mild SARS-CoV-2,” said researchers led by George Joy at the Baht Heart Center in London. .. “ Mutants that cause more serious COVID-19 in Canada Alpha, beta, and gamma variants of the new coronavirus increase the risk of hospitalization and death patients by 60% compared to previous forms of the virus, according to researchers who studied more than 211,000 patients in Canada. , Delta variants were even more toxic. He was diagnosed with COVID-19 between February and June 2021. Alpha, beta, and gamma were first seen in the United Kingdom, South Africa, and Brazil, and although patients were generally younger and healthier than infected individuals, they more than doubled the risk of needing intensive care. Early pandemic. The delta mutant, first identified in India and now predominant in many countries, “has more than double the risk of hospitalization and death and the risk of ICU admission” compared to previous SARS-CoV-2 strains. More than tripled, “said Dr. David.University of Toronto Fissman co-authored a report posted on Monday medRxiv Prior to peer review. He told Reuters that his team found an overall downward trend in disease severity over time, probably due to vaccination. Click Reuters graphics About the vaccine under development. Report by Nancy Rapid; Edited by Tiffany Wu Our criteria: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

