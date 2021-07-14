COVID-19 in Maine is 1 inch higher, 5 dead, 40 new cases





State health officials reported 40 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, cases of the latest indications for viral disease may be increasing due to the presence of more contagious delta variants. Hmm. The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention also reported five additional virus-related deaths as a result of a review of important records dating back to March 2020. The number of new cases has fluctuated significantly in recent weeks, partly due to the infrequent updates from the main CDC since the state of emergency ended on June 30. However, the average of new cases for 7 days increased from 18 to 29. last week. To date, the Main CDC has tracked a total of 69,324 confirmed or possible cases of virus-related COVID-19 and 867 deaths. The five deaths reported on Wednesday all included four women and one man over the age of 80. One was from Androscoggin County, three were from Aroostook County, and one was a resident of Penobscot County. In Maine, hospitalizations for the past few weeks have been relatively constant. Twenty-nine people were hospitalized on Wednesday, 17 of whom were on critical care and five were on ventilator. The 7-day positive rate of PCR test results was 0.93%, up from 0.45 a week ago. The number of COVID-19 cases has begun nationwide After a month of decline, it will increase againExperts attribute this to both increased collection and the spread of delta variants, especially among unvaccinated individuals. According to New York Times data, the 7-day average of new cases per day in the United States rose to 25,661 on Wednesday, up from 12,262 two weeks ago. Maine outperforms most states in new cases, but only South Dakota and Iowa report a 14-day rate of change. The official count from the main CDC for the Delta Variant is 5 cases up to 9 July, and 5 more cases are under investigation. However, Maine Health, the state's largest hospital network Report 18 cases Variant analysis as of Friday dates back to July 1, when we began testing specific nasal swab samples from COVID-19-positive patients using a new test that can detect variants. Dr. Dora Anne Mills, Chief Health Improvement Officer at Maine Health, said last week that samples from the hospital network were transferred to the main CDC for complete genetic sequencing, at which point they would appear in state aggregates. In terms of vaccination, 59.3% of the approximately 1.3 million inhabitants of Maine received the final dose of the vaccine as of Wednesday. This figure rises to 67.4 percent when calculated among the vaccinated population over the age of 12. According to current information, the majority of new COVID-19 cases are among people who are not fully vaccinated, Robert Long, a spokesman for the main CDC, said in an email. Since June 1, over 90% of COVID-related deaths have occurred among people who have not been fully vaccinated. PCR test results that generate daily changes in case numbers do not show which variants are involved in new cases, but the main CDC sees the greater impact of state delta variants in the coming weeks. I'm expecting it. "Vaccination continues to be the best way for people in Maine to protect themselves from delta variants and other forms of COVID-19," he said. Maine Department of Health and Human Services and Portland International Jetport on Tuesday Announced a new vaccination clinic The airport provides shots daily from noon to 8 pm for people over the age of 18, regardless of where they live. Jetport Clinic offers a one-shot vaccine manufactured by Johnson & Johnson.

