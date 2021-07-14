SC health professionals warn of elevated “alarms” in COVID-19 cases





Columbia, South Carolina (AP) — A public health expert warned Wednesday as the number of cases of COVID-19 surged across South Carolina and more than half of the state’s population remained unvaccinated.

Health officials reported 204 confirmed cases on Wednesday. This is far less than the thousands of cases recorded daily during the January peak of the pandemic. However, cases have increased steadily over the past three weeks, with a 58% increase last week, state officials said.

As of Wednesday, 205 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, compared to 147 hospitalizations on June 23. This is an increase of 39.4% in 3 weeks. “This is alarming,” said Dr. Brian Traxler, director of public health at the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Management. “Our current situation is leaning in the wrong direction.” Health experts have urged South Carolina residents to inoculate in the light of an increasing number of cases, resulting in an increase in illness that spreads to close contact between unvaccinated individuals. A recent analysis by the State Department of Health showed that the majority of people infected with COVID-19 in the state were unvaccinated. Less than 44% of South Carolina residents over the age of 12 have completed immunization against COVID-19, and the state is in the lower half of the national immunization rate. As more and more young adults are ill nationwide, young adults are significantly behind other age groups in vaccination. Of the 2.1 million South Carolina inhabitants who have begun vaccination, less than 19,000 are between the ages of 20 and 24. Dr. Helmut Albrecht, an infectious disease specialist at the University of South Carolina, said the fast-moving delta mutant is likely to become a major strain in the state in the coming weeks. Albrecht said recent outbreaks in the state’s Midlands region were “noticeably large by the time we got them.” Experts encouraged unvaccinated individuals to stay socially distant, wear masks, and follow other public health guidelines. Some local governments relaxed or removed their face-covering obligations earlier this year before Governor Henry McMaster issued an order limiting such ordinances. The South Carolina Department of Education reported earlier this week that it would no longer be necessary to wear a mask on the school bus. McMaster, who had never issued a state-wide mask order, defended the decision on Tuesday. “I think we took the right approach from the beginning. We used common sense. We tried to keep things open, but not to close everything. And that As a result, our people are as healthy or healthier as other states, and our economy is very alive, not dead. “ Health officials also confirmed three deaths from the virus on Wednesday, bringing the state’s confirmed COVID-19 deaths to 8,675.

