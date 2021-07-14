Opioid-driven drug overdose is the highest ever in the United StatesExBulletin





Switch captions Kathy Willence / AP

Kathy Willence / AP Last year, more than 93,000 people died from drug overdose in the United States, according to new data released by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This is a record number that reflects an increase of about 30% from 2019.Authorities say the increase was caused by Fatal prevalence of fentanyl, Pandemic-related stressor and access to care issues. “This is the highest number of overdose deaths recorded in 12 months and the largest increase since at least 1999,” Dr. Nora Volkow, director of the National Institute of Drug Abuse, told NPR. The data is tentative, as the state is still reporting aggregates to the CDC. National Center for Health Statistics.. But even if some data isn’t complete yet, the numbers tell a tragic story. According to the CDC, 10 states in Vermont, Kentucky, South Carolina, West Virginia, Louisiana, California, Tennessee, Nebraska, Arkansas, and Virginia have died from drug overdose in the last 12 months. Is projected to increase by at least 40%. .. Volkow, whose agency is part of the National Institutes of Health, calls the data “cold.” She says that both the COVID-19 pandemic and the opioid crisis have hit the country and have fatal consequences, another sign. “This is an incredibly uncertain and stressful time for many, with increased drug consumption, difficulty in accessing life-saving treatments for substance use disorders, and a tragic increase in death from overdose. You can, “says Volkow. Drug overdose, using the number of CDCs, accounted for about a quarter of the deaths caused by COVID-19 in 2020. 375,000 pandemic deaths In 2020. The provisional 93,331 drug overdose deaths in the United States are significantly higher than the estimated 72,151 deaths in 2019. The 2020 opioid-only deaths (69,710) also contributed to the increase in methamphetamine and cocaine. It is urgent for governments and agencies to increase access to treatment for people suffering from substance use disorders, Volkow says. As Brian Man of NPR Report last month, “If the current trend continues, illicit drugs will soon kill more Americans than COVID-19 every day.” Prior to 2016, more Americans died from heroin overdose each year than powerful synthetic opioids such as fentanyl, according to the CDC. However, since then, the number of lives lost due to overdose of synthetic opioids has skyrocketed. About 57,000 people died from synthetic opioids (mainly fentanyl) last year, compared to about 13,000 who died from heroin overdose. Fentanyl’s properties are similar to morphine, but “50-100 times stronger”. According to the National Institute of Substance Abuse.. It is also frequently cut into other illegal drugs, including cocaine. The dangerous tendency is Train people to use naloxone, Opioid overdose can be undone.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2021/07/14/1016029270/drug-overdoses-killed-a-record-number-of-americans-in-2020-jumping-by-nearly-30 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos