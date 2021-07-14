New NYC data show how fully vaccinated ones were infected this year





The vaccine provided strong protection against the coronavirus in New York City, slowing the second wave of the virus and saving an estimated 8,300 lives between December last year and July this year. Wednesday. According to the city, the study emphasized that the actual performance of the vaccine may meet or even exceed the test results in preventing viral cases, hospitalizations and mortality. According to data from the city’s health department released Wednesday to support the investigation, only 1.1 percent of 500,300 viral cases in the first six months of the year were among fully vaccinated people. .. Still, the data was also a reminder that the protection was not perfect. Although no specific demographic information was included, there were 8,069 unvaccinated deaths, compared to a total of 94 deaths from the virus in fully vaccinated New Yorkers from January to mid-June. did. “Vaccines are safe and surprisingly effective in protecting you and your loved ones,” said city health commissioner Dr. Dave A. Chokshi in a statement accompanying the presentation of the study. “The stakes are so high that we can’t fully emphasize how urgent it is for New Yorkers to get vaccinated.”

One important caveat is that most of the research period was before the Delta variant became the predominant variant in the city. Limited amount of genetic analysis of cases It is done by the city every week.Research Vaccine remains effective World Health Organization chief scientists told Delta variants this week that cases in vaccinated individuals tend to be mild or asymptomatic. Because of the vaccine, hMedical professionals don’t expect A recent increase in cases reaching the levels seen in the first and second waves of New York City. Vaccine protection remains strong.A UK public health analysis that has not yet been peer-reviewed is the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. 88% effective against symptomatological disorders And 96% effect on hospitalization Slightly lower than the older variant from Delta. modern We also reported on an early study that showed only a “moderate reduction” in antibody protection against delta mutants. Data released Wednesday represent the most comprehensive survey to date on a breakthrough infection in New York City. The city reported that between January and June, approximately 5,300 complete vaccinated persons were infected and 583 complete vaccinated persons were admitted to New York with Covid-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it was only tracking, but the big picture was more complete than the one published nationwide because it included mild cases. Serious breakthrough infection The result is hospitalization and death. However, far more vaccinated people avoided the disease. A Yale University study conducted independently of city researchers estimated that statistical modeling was used to prevent the city’s vaccination campaign from hospitalizing approximately 250,000 or 44,000 people in New York City. Did. The city said the study had not yet been published and had just been submitted for peer review.

