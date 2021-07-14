COVID-19 vaccine protection against infection is low and slow in people with liver disease





One study shows for the first time that people with cirrhosis who have been vaccinated with mRNA COVID-19 gain significant protection against more serious consequences such as hospitalization and death. However, at the same time, the vaccine has weak protection against SARS-CoV-2 infection and takes a long time to be effective in this population. Published on July 13th, prior to this survey JAMA Internal MedicineIt was unclear how much protection the vaccine provided to people with cirrhosis. Vaccine clinical trials ruled out most people with cirrhosis and other chronic illnesses. Therefore, lead authors Binu V. John, MD, MPH and his colleagues speculated that immunodysregulation of cirrhosis could alter the response of the vaccine and sought a unique answer. “Vaccination is associated with 65% efficacy after a single dose and approximately 78% efficacy in reducing COVID infection after a second dose,” their study found at the University of Miami. Dr. John, Associate Professor of Miller School of Medicine, Dean of the Department of Hepatology at Bruce W. Carter VA Medical Center in Miami. Therefore, protection against infection is “probably lower than in healthy populations,” said Dr. John. “Vaccinated patients with cirrhosis can still be infected, but are unlikely to die or be hospitalized with COVID-19.” Vaccination and non-vaccination The researchers compared 20,037 patients with cirrhosis nationwide who received at least one Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccine at the Veterans Affairs Department. They compared infections and outcomes in this group with another 20,037 matched patients at unvaccinated cirrhosis and similar COVID-19 risk. The vaccine was administered between December 18, 2020 and March 17, 2021. Interestingly, over 99% of participants eligible for a second dose within the CDC recommended 6 weeks of the first dose. “It was very impressive,” said Dr. John. Another interesting discovery was the timeline. There was no difference between the vaccinated and non-vaccinated groups during the first 28 days after the first dose. “The difference begins after 28 days, when you see fewer cases in the vaccinated group and more in the unvaccinated group,” said Dr. John. Clinicians advising people with cirrhosis may want to warn them about this delay in immune protection, he added. Need longer follow-up Vaccination was associated with a 100% reduction in COVID-19 hospitalization and death after 28 days. No one died from COVID-19 in the vaccinated group compared to the deaths of two in the unvaccinated group, but to better study the outcome of death in this population, Longer follow-up is needed. Tends to be low vaccine Protection of people with decompensated cirrhosis (defined as those whose liver symptoms are not functioning properly) compared to people with decompensation Cirrhosis Liver function is good. However, the number of patients with decompensation is small and the findings need to be further investigated. Dr. John appreciates the collaboration and input from his co-authors, including Fellow and one of his trainees, Andrew Scheinberg, MD, published in a prestigious journal. “The synergies we have fostered between UM and Miami VA are tremendous,” he added. “When submitting these treatises, it is really helpful to work closely with UM collaborators.” This study is entitled “Relationship between BNT162b2 mRNA and mRNA-1273 vaccines and COVID-19 infection and hospitalization in patients with cirrhosis.” In addition to UM and Miami VA, co-authors include Yale University, West Haven VA, Virginia Commonwealth University, University of Pennsylvania, and Philadelphia VA. Rare “breakthrough” COVID infections vaccinated are mild: study For more information:

Binu V. John et al, Association of BNT162b2 mRNA and mRNA-1273 vaccines with COVID-19 infection and hospitalization in patients with cirrhosis, JAMA Internal Medicine (2021). Binu V. John et al, Association of BNT162b2 mRNA and mRNA-1273 vaccines with COVID-19 infection and hospitalization in patients with cirrhosis,(2021). DOI: 10.1001 / jamainternmed.2021.4325 Provided by

