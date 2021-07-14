Regular aerobic exercise may help improve your brain age

Important point New studies show that regular moderate to intense aerobic exercise for a year may improve memory and mental skills.

Exercise should be part of a plan to improve brain health.

Participating in your daily workouts may not only keep your body healthy, but also prosper your brain. New studies show that regular moderate to intense aerobic exercise for a year may improve memory and mental skills.

A small study surveyed 37 people between the ages of 55 and 80 with mild cognitive impairment. They found that aerobic exercise improved:

Cardiorespiratory fitness

Cerebral blood flow regulation

Memory and executive function

What is Mild Cognitive Impairment? Mild cognitive impairment (MCI) is an early stage of memory loss or other cognitive loss in an individual who can perform most activities of daily living independently.

These findings suggest that aerobic exercise training to improve blood flow in the brain may help treat or delay dementia, including Alzheimer’s disease.

According to, dysfunction of the blood flow regulation system in the brain is one of the possible mechanisms behind the condition. Tsubasa Tomoto, PhD, Principal Investigator and Postdoctoral Fellow, Department of Neurology, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center.

July study was published in Journal of Applied Physiology..

How aerobic exercise can help

For the study, Tomoto and his colleagues assigned half of the participants to a program of aerobic exercise training designed to enhance cardiorespiratory fitness. The other half engaged in stretching and conditioning exercises.

All participants in the study previously tended to sit down. Half were assigned to an active walking program three times a week, starting with a month of training and then continuing on their own.

They could walk outdoors or indoors on a treadmill and were taught to monitor their heart rate and keep it between 85% and 90% of their maximum heart rate.

The rest of the participants were taught stretching and toning exercises three times a week. This group was asked to keep their heart rate below 50% of their maximum heart rate.

Researchers were testing to see if changes in vasomotor responsiveness in the brain were associated with cognitive abilities. Vascular responsiveness is how the rate of blood flow changes in response to changes in CO2 levels.

They measured the lowest and highest CO2 levels among the participants. Researchers also ran tests of memory and executive function. These are the mental skills needed to plan, focus attention, remember instructions, and perform multiple tasks.

The team found that participants who had been doing aerobic exercise for a year had a slight improvement in their cognitive abilities. Exercise appeared to reduce high CO2 cerebrovascular motor responsiveness. This decrease was associated with improved cognitive test scores.

Improving cardiorespiratory fitness holds great promise for improving cognitive function in people with mild disabilities, Tomoto told Berrywell. The cause of Alzheimer’s disease is not yet fully understood, but he states that blood circulation in the brain may be a factor.

“The important thing is the exercise to improve cerebral blood flow regulation,” he says.

What this means to you If you’re trying to keep your brain healthy, a healthy lifestyle can help. The National Institute on Aging recommends eating a diet full of fruits and vegetables, exercising for at least 150 minutes a week, and managing stress.

Further research is needed

The research itself is limited. Conducted in a small number of participants, the forms of dementia, including Alzheimer’s disease, usually develop gradually, so the one-year study period may be too short to show the true meaning of these results. Mr. Tomoto states that there is.

He and his colleagues have begun similar studies that will be carried out over a longer period of time.

He says it’s also important to study whether moderate to intense aerobic exercise can prevent or delay the loss of cognitive function early in life. “Prevention of Alzheimer’s disease is important for now. The most important thing is prevention,” adds Tomoto.

“This is a small study, but the findings are consistent with those shown in a similar study examining aerobic exercise and the brain.” Claire Sexton, DPhil, The outreach between the director of the science program and the Alzheimer’s Association will be emailed to Berrywell. “In particular, this study sheds light on the effects of aerobic exercise on cerebrovascular function, but it’s too small to provide new insights into cognition,” says Sexton.

Sexton adds that regular aerobic exercise is a valuable part of a healthy lifestyle and has already been shown to be associated with a reduced risk of cognitive decline. “We know that pumping blood with regular exercise is good for cardiovascular health, and good for the heart is good for the brain,” she says.

2-year clinical trial on lifestyle changes US POINTER, She also states that it is in progress. We are assessing whether lifestyle interventions that target multiple risk factors at the same time protect cognitive function in older people at high risk of cognitive decline.

“It’s never too early or too late to start adopting healthy habits that can reduce the risk of cognitive decline,” she says.