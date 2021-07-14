Health
Use of new Alzheimer’s disease medications should be limited
- The Food and Drug Administration limits the use of aducanumabrin drugs to treat Alzheimer’s disease.
- Currently recommended only for people in the early stages of the disease.
- Medical professionals and officials from the Alzheimer’s Association say they support the restrictions.
Following pushback Resign Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officials are currently over the decision to approve the use of aducanumab to treat Alzheimer’s disease. Narrowed Their recommendations for drugs that are only used to treat people in the early stages of the disease.
The pullback occurred just weeks after the approval of the drug, which was approved for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease for the first time in 18 years.
Medicare too Release A review of how (and if) the cost of the drug should be covered.
The review considers the usefulness of Aduhelm along with its price tag, which is a rarely used process called “coverage determination” and is said to cost as much as $ 56,000 a year.
That decision may further reduce access to the drug.
Officials in the Alzheimer’s disease community have expressed support for the FDA’s latest decision, but medical professionals continue to pay attention to who the drug may benefit.
“This is not enough. They really should rethink their decision and remove it from the market.” Dr. Ron SchneiderThe director of the California Alzheimer’s Disease Center at the University of Southern California told Healthline.
Schneider, who worked directly on the drug’s trials, said the study did not include people with diabetes, high blood pressure, or people taking anticoagulants.
As the study was truncated, he compared drug approval to a baseball game.
“It’s like playing two baseball games, and I was called the winner in the middle of the five,” Schneider said. “I don’t know what the actual result will be.”
Dr. Paul E. SchultzA neurologist at McGovern Medical School in UT Health, Texas, feels the FDA changes are good, and his patients understand that the drug is only useful for people in the very early stages of their illness. Told Healthline.
“The new guidelines should be used especially for patients with early-stage Alzheimer’s disease,” he said. “Most of the people who call us seem to have captured the idea that their loved ones need to be early in the process.”
“Retaining medicine from more advanced people is not cruel to those with that misery,” he added. “Giving someone a drug with significant side effects probably doesn’t make sense.”
Schultz said that for healthcare professionals, every eye is paying attention to the Medicare review. He hopes it will lead them further.
“None of us have insider information, but most of us believe that Medicare may decide to cover only those that fit the profile of patients who participated in aducanumab clinical trials. “He said.
“That is, no matter what the FDA approves, it’s a CMS. [Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services] It determines who can actually get it. So, in a sense, this decision by the FDA brings their recommendations closer to what we think the CMS will approve, “Schulz added.
Alzheimer’s association officials who have claimed drug approval say they support the FDA’s changes.
“This announcement is consistent with the Alzheimer’s Association’s view that treatment should be initiated in patients with the stage studied in clinical trials, namely those with mild cognitive impairment (MCI) or mild dementia. It was. ” Christen CliffordThe association’s chief program officer told Healthline.
“We encourage people who want to learn more about this treatment for themselves or their loved ones to talk to their healthcare providers,” she said.
And even with the restrictions, Clifford said it still brings hope.
“This is the first treatment approved for Alzheimer’s disease since 2003 and the first treatment to address the underlying biology of Alzheimer’s disease. This approval allows individuals to actively participate in their daily lives. It can mean more time to stay self-reliant and retain memory longer, “she said.
“We recognize that it can work differently for everyone who takes this drug and may not work for some individuals,” she added.
Dr. Aaron S. KesselheimMPH, one of the FDA advisors who resigned from the first decision, said he was happy to see the change but still wants to see more.
“This is a great necessary step, but it’s not enough because many studies have shown that prescribers may not read the drug label in detail,” he told Healthline.
“The FDA needs to do a better job of proactively communicating the limits of evidence about the benefits of this drug to combat the overly rosy presentations that appear to be proliferating online and elsewhere.” Kesselheim added.
Schultz wants care seekers to remain hopeful despite restrictions.
“Most people who call us seem to have captured the idea that their loved ones need to be early in the process. Like us, they want us to try later in the illness. They want to have good medicine for them, so they are disappointed, but many of our good families are very realistic, “he said.
“We’re still not smart enough to find a drug that works in the second half of the illness, but we hope there will be candidates someday,” Schultz added.
