Use of new Alzheimer’s disease medications should be limited

Officials in the Alzheimer’s disease community have expressed support for the FDA’s latest decision, but medical professionals continue to pay attention to who the drug may benefit.

“This is not enough. They really should rethink their decision and remove it from the market.” Dr. Ron SchneiderThe director of the California Alzheimer’s Disease Center at the University of Southern California told Healthline.

Schneider, who worked directly on the drug’s trials, said the study did not include people with diabetes, high blood pressure, or people taking anticoagulants.

As the study was truncated, he compared drug approval to a baseball game.

“It’s like playing two baseball games, and I was called the winner in the middle of the five,” Schneider said. “I don’t know what the actual result will be.”

Dr. Paul E. SchultzA neurologist at McGovern Medical School in UT Health, Texas, feels the FDA changes are good, and his patients understand that the drug is only useful for people in the very early stages of their illness. Told Healthline.

“The new guidelines should be used especially for patients with early-stage Alzheimer’s disease,” he said. “Most of the people who call us seem to have captured the idea that their loved ones need to be early in the process.”

“Retaining medicine from more advanced people is not cruel to those with that misery,” he added. “Giving someone a drug with significant side effects probably doesn’t make sense.”

Schultz said that for healthcare professionals, every eye is paying attention to the Medicare review. He hopes it will lead them further.

“None of us have insider information, but most of us believe that Medicare may decide to cover only those that fit the profile of patients who participated in aducanumab clinical trials. “He said.

“That is, no matter what the FDA approves, it’s a CMS. [Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services] It determines who can actually get it. So, in a sense, this decision by the FDA brings their recommendations closer to what we think the CMS will approve, “Schulz added.