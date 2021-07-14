J & J vaccines provide lasting immunity, including those against mutants







Valuch reports that he is the co-inventor of the relevant vaccine patent.



The request could not be processed. Please try again later.If you continue to have this issue, please contact us [email protected] .. Return to Healio Data currently published in major journals show that Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine has strong activity against SARS-CoV-2 for at least 8 months, including the mutant strain of concern. It shows that. The results were published in the correspondence today The New England Journal of Medicine, Johnson & Johnson a few weeks later Reported them in a news release The researchers then submitted them to the preprint server. The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine elicits a sustained response for at least 8 months, including against the SARS-CoV-2 mutant.

In the treatise Dan H. Baruch, MD, PhD, The director of the Virology and Vaccine Research Center at the Beth Israel Dikones Medical Center, a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, and colleagues said that 20 humoral and cell-mediated immune responses received a single Johnson & Johnson vaccine 8 Report month persistence or receive 2 doses, and placebo in 5 individuals. The study evaluated the antibody-T cell response of 10 people 8 months after receiving a single dose of the vaccine and 10 people 6 months after receiving a double dose of the vaccine. They also have wild-type SARS-CoV-2 and alpha (B.1.1.7), kappa (B.1.617.1), delta (B.1.617.2), gamma (P. 1), and epsilon (B. 1). 1.429) and beta (B.1.351) variants. Barouch et al. Detected antibody responses in all vaccine recipients on day 239, with median binding antibody titers to the wild-type SARS-CoV-2 receptor binding domain at day 645 on day 29 and 1 on day 57. Reported that it reached 1,962 on days 772 and 71. The median WA1 / 2020 pseudovirus neutralizing antibody titers were 272 on day 29, 169 on day 57, 340 on day 71, and 192 on day 239, and titers when the analysis was limited to participants. Was similar. Those who received single-shot vaccine therapy, the researchers said. In addition, the study found that three vaccinated individuals had a sharp increase in antibody response during the study period. One had a “minimal symptomatic” breakthrough infection and two had received the messenger RNA vaccine. Excluding these participants, the antibody response was relatively stable for 8 months, with a median neutralizing antibody titer of 1.8 between the peak response on day 71 and the time to assess endurance on day 239. It has been reduced to one-third. A colleague said. Studies show that the median neutralizing antibody titers of recipients received a single dose were 184 for wild-type strains, 158 for D614G mutants, 147 for alpha mutants, and kappa mutants. On the other hand, 171, Delta variant, 129 for gamma mutant, 87 for epsilon mutant, 62 days for beta mutant. The researchers said these data suggest a “widening of neutralizing antibody width” associated with improved coverage of SARS-CoV-2 mutants. This includes an increase in neutralizing antibody titers against these of concern variants. “These data show that the Ad26.COV2.S vaccine elicited a sustained humoral and cell-mediated immune response with minimal reduction for at least 8 months after immunization,” they write. I am. “The persistence of humoral and cell-mediated immune responses after vaccination with Ad26.COV2.S with increased neutralizing antibody response to SARS-CoV-2 mutants, including after single vaccination, is Ad26.COV2.S. Further support for vaccine use. To combat the global COVID-19 pandemic. “

