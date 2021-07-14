OCCHD test for mosquito West Nile virus





It is at this time that mosquitoes are at their best, and the threat of the West Nile virus comes along with mosquitoes. Within the past few weeks, the state has had a few inches of rain and water. This creates the perfect condition for mosquitoes. Sarah Riggins, senior public health inspector at the Oklahoma City County Health Department, said: Riggins has been testing mosquitoes for the past 10 weeks and said it’s important to stay ahead of the game. “There are about 13 to 15 traps throughout the Oklahoma County area,” Riggins said. Every week, Riggins helps set a trap. So far this year, we have collected over 2,200 mosquitoes, of which over 1,800 have been tested. OCCHD has not found a positive test for West Nile virus, but many tests still need to be done. Continue this process until the state confirms the first freeze. The number of mosquitoes they see can fluctuate from week to week, Riggins said. “Maybe a couple of weeks ago I had a 625,” Riggins said. “Last week I had a 308. This week it may or may not be that much.” There are no positive tests so far, but OCCHD reported 923 mosquitoes tested positive in 2020. This is from 35 different tubes. Although it will rain more in this week’s forecast, health officials are still urging everyone to take the necessary precautions, such as wearing long sleeves and using insect repellent sprays. Health officials also said they had never seen mosquitoes infected with the Zika virus.

