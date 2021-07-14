Health
“Inflammation clock” can reveal the biological age of the body
A new type of age “clock” can assess chronic inflammation and predict whether someone is at risk of developing age-related disorders such as cardiovascular disease or neurodegenerative disease. The clock measures “biological age”. This takes health into account and can be higher or lower than a person’s chronological age.
Inflammatory Aging Clock (iAge) reported on July 12 Nature agingIs one of the first tools of this kind to assess health using inflammation. Other age clocks use epigenetic markers, a chemical group that tags a person’s DNA with age and is passed when cells divide. The researchers who developed iAge hope that this tool will help doctors determine who will benefit from the intervention, as inflammation is treatable.
Vishwa Deep Dixit, an immunobiologist at the Yale School of Medicine in New Haven, Connecticut, said the study “is important not only for predicting unhealthy aging, but also as a mechanism for promoting it. It is to further reinforce. ” , People who were not involved in the work.
Keep time
iAge is based on the idea that as a person grows older, the body experiences chronic systemic inflammation as cells are damaged and release molecules that cause inflammation. This ultimately leads to wear of tissues and organs. People with a healthy immune system can neutralize this inflammation to some extent, but others age faster.
To develop iAge, a team including system biologist David Furman and vascular expert Nazish Sayed at Stanford University in California is part of a 1000 Immunomes project aimed at investigating chronic systemic features 8 ~ We analyzed blood samples from 1,001 people aged 96 years. Inflammation changes as a person grows older. Researchers used participants’ age and health information in combination with machine learning algorithms to identify protein markers in the blood that most clearly indicate systemic inflammation. In particular, they identified the immune signaling protein, or cytokine, CXCL9 as a top contributor. It is mainly produced by the lining of blood vessels and is associated with the development of heart disease.
Sayed says CXCL9, a key component of iAge, gives new credibility to the maxim “You are as old as an artery.”
After developing it, researchers tested iAge by collecting blood from 19 people who lived to at least 99 years of age and using tools to calculate their biological age. On average, people over 100 had an iAge 40 years younger than they really were. According to the press release— Consistent with the idea that people with a healthier immune system tend to live longer.
Gracefully aging
Scientists have long sought the idea of an age clock as a predictor of how healthy a person is today. Although epigenetic-based research in this area offers some promise, Maria Mitterbrunn, a molecular biologist at the Autonomous University of Madrid, has found that human biology by measuring epigenetic changes in DNA. He states that assessing age can be complicated. It is easier to measure inflammation with a blood test, making tools such as iAge more practical in the clinical setting.
Farman hopes that inflammation-based iAge and other age watches will also allow individualized treatments.
When examining CXCL9 as a biomarker of systemic inflammation, Ferman and his colleagues artificially age the human endothelial cells that make up the walls of blood vessels by growing them in a dish and repeatedly dividing them. I did. Researchers have seen high levels of protein drive cells into a dysfunctional state. When the team silenced the expression of the gene encoding CXCL9, the cells regained some function, suggesting that the harmful effects of the protein may be reversible.
If detected early, “inflammation is one of the best ways we can treat it,” says Mittelbrunn. “We have developed an amazing anti-inflammatory tool, so I think it’s a biological process that we have a lot of knowledge about and can easily target.” For example, researchers say salicylic acid. I’ve known for a long time (the starting material for making aspirin), and recently developed a JAK / STAT inhibitor for inflammatory conditions like rheumatoid arthritis.
Sayed envisions a future in which anyone can receive regular profiling of inflammatory biomarkers to monitor their risk of developing age-related diseases. “If we can control aging in a more influential way, I think we can have a more graceful aging process,” he says.
