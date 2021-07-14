Delta Variant Confirmed to Circulate in Mendocino County – Ukiah Daily Journal





Test results received recently show that a delta variant of the Covid-19 virus is suspiciously prevalent in Mendocino County, public health officer Dr. Andy Koren reported this week. “We have just been informed about a much more contagious and perhaps more toxic cluster of delta mutants in Mendocino County,” Koren told the Mendocino County Supervisory Board at the latest virtual conference on July 13. Narrative and added all known variants. Currently confirmed in the county, “everything is still susceptible to vaccines”. However, he added that only a single dose of a two-dose course, such as the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, is “significantly” less effective against the Delta variant than both doses. “So I would recommend that people who only take the first dose be sure to take the second dose.” According to Koren, the average case rate for Covid-19 in Mendocino County tends to be higher than in the state, with a case rate of 3.3 per 100,000 people per day in California, compared to 100,000 in Mendocino County. It explains that it is 5.65 per person per day. .. The county test positive rate is also about twice that of the state. As of Tuesday, Coren said nine people were hospitalized in Mendocino County because of the virus, five of whom were in the intensive care unit. He added that two of the patients were residents of Lake County and two of the listed patients were actually hospitalized in Sonoma County. Coren said there was no technical report on outbreaks, but “there was an increase in high-risk exposure primarily in restaurants and clusters related to Willitz Frontier Days, due to community expansion. It seems. “Almost all of the cases we’ve seen recently are unvaccinated people, and many are asymptomatic,” he continued. “Some have mild symptoms but continue to function without self-isolation, while others continue to refuse to actually speak (contact tracers), so send them to those who refuse to speak to us. I have created a notice. Investigator. “

