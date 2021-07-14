SC DHEC reported 12 cases of COVID-19 delta mutations in the state, one confirmed in children | COVID-19 (Coronavirus Disease)





The SC Health and Environmental Management Department is currently reporting 12 cases of COVID-19 delta mutations in the state and believes there are even more possibilities. Dr. Brannon Traxler, director of public health at DHEC, said that only random samples of positive COVID-19 samples were state sequenced to identify mutants. The purpose of the sequence is monitoring, not individual diagnosis. “The data show that the proportion of identified delta mutants is increasing rapidly,” Traxler said. Of the 12 confirmed cases of the delta mutant, one was an individual under the age of 18. Traxler said the data show that the COVID-19 vaccine is effective against delta mutants, especially among fully vaccinated people. Persons vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson are considered fully vaccinated 2 weeks after a single vaccination. People vaccinated with Moderna or Pfizer will be fully vaccinated two weeks after the second vaccination.

State-wide figures New case reported: 204 has been confirmed and 121 is possible. Total number of SC cases: 495,079 have been confirmed and 105,528 are possible. Positive percentage: 8 percent. New reported deaths: 3 is confirmed and 1 is possible. Total Deaths in South Carolina: 8,675 have been identified and 1,185 are possible. Percentage of filled ICU beds: 68.3 percent. South Carolina residents vaccinated DHEC Vaccine dashboard It shows that 49.3 percent of the state’s population received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. The best health, hospital, and science coverage in South Carolina is delivered weekly to your inbox. The most hit area Greenville County (27), Charleston County (21), Holly County (21), and Richland County (18) have the highest total number of newly identified cases. How about the three counties? There were 21 new cases in Charleston County on July 14, 13 in Berkeley County and 7 in Dorchester County. Dead (number) DHEC does not report the ages of the three people who died in the July 14 data. Hospitalization Of the 192 COVID-19 patients admitted on 14 July, 53 were in the ICU and 16 were on mechanical ventilation.

What do experts say? Public health recommendations for protecting people from COVID-19 remain unchanged for delta variants. “As soon as you qualify, being fully vaccinated as soon as possible is the best way to protect against that delta variant and all other variants present for the COVID-19 virus.” Traxler said. She said that unvaccinated people should wear masks in public and avoid close contact with others. Students over the age of 12 are strongly advised to vaccinate now. This will give you time to strengthen your immunity to the virus before school begins or early in the school year.



Follow Shamira McCray on Twitter @ Shamira Tweets.

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.postandcourier.com/health/covid19/sc-dhec-reports-12-covid-19-delta-variant-cases-in-state-one-confirmed-in-a/article_35228304-de5f-11eb-bb12-838e194622d6.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos