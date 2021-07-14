So-called Long COVID-19, Johns Hopkins studying symptoms





Jane: Maryland has seen a steady increase in the incidence of new coronavirus infections in the last two weeks. Daily numbers remain well below the levels seen in winter. However, this increase is sufficient to bring the positive rate back by more than 1%. The daily average for new cases over the last 7 days is 107. The daily average of 54 new cases almost a month ago is almost certain. As of July 12, state health authorities have identified 90D cases of delta variants. This is an increase from 69 variants on July 9th. National delta variants are rapidly becoming DOMINTNA strain-driven infections. Public health professionals are under stress. There is no evidence that the vaccine is not working. >> I think there is very strong circumstantial evidence that these vaccines are working. Even today, most infectious disease delta variant accounts have so many cases, severe cases, especially ATHSDE, in unvaccinated people that make these vaccines work. I can see. JAYNE: Maryland's immunization rate is one of the 10 highest immunization rates in the country. As of today, 57.45% of Maryland's population is fully vaccinated and does not include children under .12, but prices vary widely from state to state. Howard County leads the state with 66.7% of the population fully vaccinated. However, the three counties are below 40% vaccination levels. Cecil County has 39.9% of Garrett County, 37% .5, and Somerset County has only 36% of vaccinations. What is emerging now is the growing attention to such so-called long covids. Symptoms that follow after infection, even among those who first report a mild case. Research is currently underway at the Johns Hopkins School of Public Health, led by DR. PRIYA DUL.GA >> Approximately 30% of people infected with COVID report symptoms for more than 30 days, more than 3 months, more than 6 months, and a few more. Infected.

Health experts are encouraging the general public to be vaccinated as cases of the COVID-19 delta variant surge. Delta mutants rapidly becoming the predominant strain causing COVID-19 infection in Maryland Updated: July 14, 2021 5:29 pm EDT The COVID-19 delta mutant is believed to be spurring an increase in new cases in Maryland. Public health professionals are increasingly demanding vaccinations from people. Vaccination rates are delayed in some parts of Maryland. In Maryland, the proportion of new COVID-19 cases has steadily increased over the last two weeks. The number of days remains much lower than the levels seen in winter, but this rise is sufficient to bring the positive rate back to over 1%. The daily average of new cases over the last 7 days is 107, which is almost double the daily average of 54 new cases. As of July 12, state health authorities identified 90 cases of delta variants. This is an increase from 69 cases of the July 9 variant. Nationally, Delta Variants are rapidly becoming the driving force behind the dominant stock infection. Public health experts emphasize that there is no evidence that the vaccine is not working. "I think there is very strong circumstantial evidence that these vaccines are working," said Dr. David Daudi of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. "In the United States, where delta mutations still make up the majority of our infections, the vast majority of cases (severe cases, especially deaths) occur in unvaccinated people, so these vaccines appear to be working." Maryland's vaccination rate is one of the 10 highest vaccination rates in the country. As of Wednesday, 57.45% of Maryland's population was fully vaccinated. The number does not include children under the age of 12, but prices vary widely from state to state. Howard County leads the state with 66.7% of the population fully vaccinated. Three counties, Cecil County (39.9%), Garrett County (37.5%), and Somerset County (36%), are below 40% immunization levels. Now, even among those who first reported mild cases, there is increasing attention to the so-called long COVID-19 and the symptoms that follow after infection. Research is ongoing at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, led by Dr. Priya Dugal. "Approximately 30% of people infected with COVID report symptoms for more than 30 days, more than 3 months, and even 6 months after infection, and some report symptoms one year after infection," said Duggal. The study hopes to find an answer on how and why COVID-19 begins.

