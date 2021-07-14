According to the CDC, 50% of adults in Oklahoma are vaccinated against COVID-19.





♪ Reporter: Their message doesn’t surprise you. They want as many people as possible to get shots. as soon as possible. Especially when we are looking towards autumn. Especially as it is clear, the Delta variant is trying to spread I-44 from the hotspot to our east. You can see these hotspots to our east on this map. Slowly spilling into Oklahoma A “-Oklahoma is spreading, especially in rural areas. Reminders from DOCTORS TONIGHT COVID HOSPITALIZATION are not risky. >> I’ve been doing this series of work for decades. However, the type of lung damage associated with COVID-19 infection is the worst I’ve ever seen. Dillon: A new wave of patients says they are unvamped and many are young Health officials. At the same time, remembering that we were in a much better place than last winter when we didn’t have the vaccine, your doctor Dale Bratzler. >> December of this year I think it’s unlikely that you’ll see the kind of spikes you saw in January and February, but we’ll see more cases. There’s a local, unvamped population. Dillon: Experts are defeating the point of getting ready before a fall. It was then that we started seeing these big spikes last year.

