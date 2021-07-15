Millions of children around the world missed regular vaccinations during a pandemic





Unvaccinated or unvaccinated children are vulnerable to the outbreak of illness and are worried by public health authorities around the world.

“Regular immune services faced tough challenges in 2020, and the COVID-19 pandemic caused the most widespread and largest global turmoil in recent history,” said Geneva, University of Washington, Seattle. Written by researchers at the World Health Organization and the Pan American Health Organization. American Health Agency in Washington, DC.

“As far as we know, this analysis provides the first modeled assessment of global and regional turmoil in vaccination rates during the 2020 COVID pandemic,” the researchers write. I am.

Global decline in routine immunization Researchers analyzed immunization data from 1980 to 2019 to estimate the number of routine immunizations expected in 2020 in the absence of a pandemic, and modeled on immunization in 2020. Compared with the actual data about. This study included data on global mobility and routine immunization. Report from last year. Researchers are eligible for an estimated 30 million children who are eligible for three doses of the diphtheria tetanus pertussis vaccine and one dose of the tetanus vaccine between January and December 2020. We found that 27.2 million children missed these vaccinations. It is estimated that about 8.5 million children did not receive a third dose of DTP and about 8.5 million children did not receive the measles vaccine than they would have missed if the pandemic did not occur. It shows that there are 8.9 million more people. Researchers write that a reduction in vaccination represents a 7.7% reduction in the third dose of DTP and a 7.9% reduction in the first dose of measles vaccine. These turmoil in vaccination affected both high-income and low-income countries alike. The findings show that among all regions, South Asia experienced the largest sharp decline in vaccination, with a 58% reduction in the third dose of DTP given in April of last year, measles 1 It suggests that the second vaccination was reduced by 43%. Since then, improvements have been seen, and researchers have found that vaccination in South Asia is closer to what would have been expected if a pandemic had not occurred by the end of 2020. In the United States and other high-income regions, the estimated third dose of DTP given in April last year was reduced by 22%, and the number of first doses of measles was reduced by 20.5%. After that, the vaccination rate seemed to recover partially until December, with an annual decrease of 6% with the third dose of DTP and 7.9% with the first dose of measles. The turmoil was the most severe in all regions last April, with the number of doses worldwide reduced by 31.3% on the third dose of DTP and 30% on the first dose of measles, researchers said. Is writing. “In the second half of 2020, there were signs of recovery as global monthly doses began to approach the expected estimates by December 2020. Nevertheless, recovery efforts are far from complete.” They wrote. The 2020 “expected estimates” in the study are estimates modeled by researchers from the previous year, as no one really knows the number of vaccinations that would have occurred last year if no pandemic had occurred. It’s just that. In a commentary published in parallel with the study, Kaja Abbas of the London School of Economics and Tropical Medicine and Vital Mogasale of the International Vaccine Institute praised the discovery of the new study. “These modeled estimates are important for the National Immune Program to plan and implement catch-up vaccination services to fill the immune gap and prevent the development of vaccine-preventable diseases,” said Abbas. Mogasare writes. “For most infectious childhood diseases, including measles and whooping cough, the urgent need for catch-up vaccination is significant.” “We have turned back other vaccinations.” In another data, the World Health Organization said Wednesday that 23 million children missed basic regular immunity throughout last year. This is 3.7 million more than in 2019, according to data released by WHO and UNICEF. “Even when countries are screaming for the COVID-19 vaccine, we revert to other vaccinations and give children catastrophic and preventable measles, polio, meningitis, etc. It leaves us with a risk of measles, “said WHO Secretary-General Tedros Adanom Gebreyes. Announcement. “The outbreaks of multiple illnesses are devastating to communities and healthcare systems that are already fighting COVID-19, investing in childhood vaccinations and ensuring that all children are reached more than ever. It’s urgent. “ According to the announcement, the interruption of immunization services was widespread last year. According to the WHO, the 10 countries with the highest increase in children who did not receive the diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis vaccine last year were India, Pakistan, Indonesia, the Philippines, Mexico, Mozambique, Angola, Tanzania, Argentina and Venezuela. .. Globally, 3.5 million children missed the first DPT vaccine and 3 million children missed the first measles vaccine last year, compared to 2019, according to the WHO. .. “Even before the pandemic, we were in the fight to immunize children from preventable childhood illnesses, including the widespread measles outbreak two years ago,” said UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore. There were signs of concern that he was beginning to lose his position. ” “The pandemic exacerbated the bad situation,” Fore said. “It should be remembered that the distribution of the vaccine was always unfair, as the fair distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine is at the forefront of everyone’s mind, but it does not have to be.” Children haven’t caught up yet The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a warning that children in the United States have not yet caught up with their regular immunity. Reported to have been published by the CDC The routinely administered vaccine dose in June Immunization in childhood was significantly reduced Dosages increased from March to May last year and then from June to September, but the increase was “insufficient to achieve catch-up coverage.” “Delays in catch-up vaccination can pose a serious public health threat to the outbreak of vaccine-preventable illness, especially in schools reopened for face-to-face learning,” the report warns. doing.

