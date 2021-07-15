Health
New studies suggest that the balance of benefits and harms of statins for healthy adults is “generally favorable”
Statins are associated with a slight increase in the risk of side effects in patients with no history of heart disease, but these effects are mild compared to the potential benefits of treatment in the prevention of major cardiovascular events. , Researchers say BMJ today.
They say their findings suggest that the balance of benefits and harms of statins for adults without heart disease is generally favorable.
Statins are widely used to prevent heart disease and Severe side effects Although rare, many people hesitate to take them because of the potential for mild effects such as: Weakness And rigidity.
For people with existing heart disease, the benefits of statins far outweigh the risks of these effects, but when statins are used by people with no history of heart disease ( Primary prevention) The balance between the benefits and harms of treatment may not be very favorable.
However, recent guidelines recommend the wider use of statins for primary prevention.
So, a team of researchers in the United Kingdom and the United States set out to investigate the association between statins and adverse events in adults with no history of statins. Heart disease, And how they change with the type and dose of statins.
They analyzed the results of 62 randomized controlled trials followed by an average of 3.9 years with 120,456 participants (mean age 61 years; 40% of women). The trials were designed differently and of varying quality, which researchers were able to take into account in their analysis.
Statins have been associated with a slight increased risk of certain eye conditions such as self-reported myalgia, liver and kidney problems, and cataracts, but have been associated with clinically confirmed myalgia and diabetes. I didn’t.
These risks correspond to 15 muscular symptoms, 8 liver events, 12 kidney events, and 14 eye conditions per 10,000 patients treated annually.
However, these increased risks did not outweigh the reduced risks of major cardiovascular events.For example, statins were estimated to prevent 19 heart Attacks per 10,000 patients treated for one year, 9 strokes, and 8 deaths from cardiovascular disease.
This suggests a good balance between the benefits and harms of statins for primary prevention of cardiovascular disease, the researchers say.
Analysis by type Statins We have shown that atorvastatin, lovastatin, and rosuvastatin are associated with several adverse events, but there is little significant difference between statins.
A moderate dose-response relationship was identified for the effect of atorvastatin on liver dysfunction, but a dose-response relationship for side effects with other types of statins was not conclusive.
This suggests that there is currently no need to adjust statin doses to address safety concerns at the start of treatment, the researchers add.
This was a large study that was able to accurately assess the side effects of treatment with statins. However, researchers have pointed out some limitations in study design that can cause events to be underestimated or more serious long-term events to be overlooked.
However, they found that the low risk of adverse events caused by statins reported in this review “the potential harm of statins is small and should not interfere with their use in primary cardiovascular prophylaxis. Should reassure the doctor. disease.. “
They agree that regular monitoring of liver function during treatment is probably justified in primary prevention, and further research is needed to help improve treatment compliance and achieve more efficient monitoring. Say it is necessary.
Association of statins with adverse events in primary prevention of cardiovascular disease: a systematic review by pairwise, network, and dose-response meta-analysis, BMJ, DOI: 10.1136 / bmj.n1537
Citation: New study suggests balance of benefit to harm of statins for healthy adults 'generally favorable' (2021, July 14)
