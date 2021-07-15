As clinics continue, delta variants push COVID-19 cases higher





The Douglas County Health Department reported 51 new cases of COVID-19 in the region on Wednesday, recording the largest daily increase in new cases reported since May 13. The 7-day moving average for new cases is 28, which is also the highest. Since late May, health officials have said that not all COVID-19 tests have been sequenced, but all tested have returned positive for the infectious delta variant of the virus. The department also reported two new deaths associated with COVID-19. According to the Ministry of Health, men and women between the ages of 50 and 65 died and neither was vaccinated, the Ministry of Health said in the past two weeks that all sequenced tests were positive for the delta mutation. Said that he tested. With the Delta variant in mind, the Department of Heart Center knows the clinic on the 24th, and Vinnie plays an important role. “In North Omaha, about one-third of people are vaccinated, which is not enough,” said Mark Dahir, CEO of the Heart Ministry Center. Dahir said this was the second clinic hosted by the center. They vaccinated about 20 people on Wednesday with the help of DCHD. Dahir will host more clinics in the future. “I’m confident that the number will increase. The community definitely wants to be vaccinated,” Dahir said. A familiar face at the clinic is Anthony Starks. KETV Newswatch 7 met Starks for the first time in early June when the Department of Cardiology said it was waiting for a dose. “Many people are in my trouble and they are saying the same thing,” Starks said in June. Now he is ready to get his first shot. “I saw all the cases that were increasing last year and now I see most of them decreasing, and I believe so,” Starks said. He said it was mainly the connection he had with Dahir that helped him make his decision. “I’m happy with Mark. It’s close to where I live and he reassured me after doing some research and listening to him,” Starks said. Dahir said he has been known as Starks for eight years. “Through that relationship, we can provide thoughtful resources like the vaccinations that the Department of Heart Center is doing,” Dahir said. Douglas County will offer vaccination clinics in three locations this week. • Thursday – Ambassador Worship Center, 5417 North 103 Street, 11 am to 1 pm • Thursday – South Omaha Boys / Girls Club, 5051 South 22 Street, 3:30-5: 30 pm • Friday – Millard Central Boys / Girls Club, 12801 L Street, 3 pm-5:30pm • Friday – Douglas County Health Center, 1111 South 41st Street, 9 pm-3pm

