Lack of delta variants and vaccinations leads to more hospitalizations in Louisiana





Baton Rouge, Louisiana (WAFB)-Currently, more than 460 people are fighting COVID in hospitals in Louisiana. Health officials state that most cases are delta-type. According to doctors, this variant has a variety of symptoms. People are more likely to develop allergic symptoms such as headaches and stuffy nose than the loss of taste and smell, which has been the greatest danger signal for COVID. Dr. Dawn Marcel, Director of LDH Region 2, said: “In fact, it’s a concern because it’s 54% in the end, it’s contagious and can cause serious illness.” Hospitalization is increasing around the state and in the Baton Rouge area. Doctors have accused the low vaccination rate of a surge in the face of more dangerous variants of COVID. Baton Rouge General said it is treating 23 COVID patients. This is the highest number since April. Our Lady of the Lake was also on the same boat, and the doctor said most of the patients were young adults. “Since then, COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased in the past few weeks and are ready to open new units and take care of more patients. This was done at the beginning of all the surges. It’s the same thing. ” Dr. Catherine O’Neill, Chief Medical Officer of the Hour Lady of the Lake. O’Neill believes that taking shots is the key to controlling cases and variants. However, some people are shot and cannot be sold even after getting sick. WAFB asked on Facebook if they would like to get a shot even after getting a COVID. About half answered “no” and only 38% answered “yes”. The rest of you were undecided. “When you hear people talking when they don’t want a vaccine, you’ll find a complete list of reasons, because people don’t want to be vaccinated. From our point of view, they have to be vaccinated. Will be our patient, “O’Neill explained. “One thing I can say is that it is true. We share factual data in good faith,” added Marcelle. State health departments and hospitals want more people to rethink taking that shot by showing that a surge is happening right now. O’Neill also said medical personnel are preparing for other surges at this point and wouldn’t be surprised if the increase continues through November. click here Report a typo. Copyright 2021 WAFB. all rights reserved.

