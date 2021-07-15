Health
Santa Clara County hasn’t seen a surge in delta variants — yet
A month ago, millions of Californians Celebrated the end of COVID-19 Restrictions and mask obligations. However, new variants of the virus pose a threat of outbreaks that some experts say is only a matter of time.
While people are taking off their masks First time in a year, COVID-19 diffusion and mutation, Mainly among unvaccinated Man.
Nowadays, versions of the virus known as delta variants are spreading rapidly and appearing in hotspots throughout the United States. This variant has recently outperformed everything else and has become the most common version of COVID-19 in the country.
In adjacent Nevada, Delta Variant is responsible 60% of all sequenced COVID-19 cases in the last 2 weeks.Other local outbreaks Boost US infections Once again in areas with low immunization rates, such as Louisiana, Arkansas, and Missouri.
Dr. BB Gerstman, an emeritus professor at BB Gerstman, said:Public health in San Jose State University.. “That’s one of the reasons everyone needs to be vaccinated.”
In Santa Clara County, as of July 8, Delta variants are responsible for a total of 85 positive infections. However, some experts believe that it is only a matter of time before the region is caused by this variant.
“My advice: vaccination, vaccination, vaccination,” Gerstman told San José Spotlight. “Vaccines are very safe and effective.”
Santa Clara County officials told San Jose Spotlight that they continue to be concerned about the rise of viral mutations across the country and are “watching the situation closely.”
“The most important way to protect communities from Delta variants is to keep increasing vaccination rates,” said a county spokesman.
Over 76% of Santa Clara County residents over the age of 12 are fully vaccinated with COVID-19, a long-standing ambitious goal of the county. Completely inoculate 85% of residents By August 1st.
Dr. Yvonne Maldonado, Professor of Global Health and Infectious Diseases Stanford University, We know more about COVID-19 than a year ago, but said it’s hard to predict what will happen with a new variant of the virus.
“There are three vaccines that weren’t there a year ago, so now we have a great opportunity,” Maldonado told San Jose Spotlight.
Recent research If a fully vaccinated individual becomes infected with a virus called a “breakthrough case,” they may have fewer serious symptoms and eventually be hospitalized compared to an unvaccinated individual. It shows that it is high. However, more than 30% of Americans have not yet been fully vaccinated.
“Currently, 99% of the COVID-19 infections we see occur in unvaccinated people,” Maldonado said. “And there are probably variants that are twice as infectious as the original virus. Taken together, we see a continuous infection of this virus.”
“We will continue to have small outbreaks,” said Maldonado, with some surges and vaccine breakthroughs until more people were vaccinated.
“There aren’t many (breakthroughs), but there are some,” Maldonado said. “It’s not surprising that we see them. These are what we know we can predict now.”
Positive infections in California have increased slightly in recent weeks, with cases of delta variants being recorded. However, there is currently not enough data to better understand how widespread some of the more contagious versions of the virus are.
The state recorded a new COVID-19 infection, just below 29,000, in June, but only about 5% (less than 1,500 test samples) analyzed circulating mutants.
As of July 7, over 70,000 COVID-19 tests have been sequenced, of which only about 1,100 are delta variants, or about 1.5%. According to the state public health website, the number of samples analyzed for variants is as follows: Will increase in the coming weeks..
More than 120,000 Santa Clara County residents have been infected with COVID-19 since the pandemic began. 1,702 people died.. As of Wednesday, the 7-day moving average of new infections was 62 cases per day, the highest average since May 6.
“The focus continues on vaccination efforts as the best way to protect our community from all variants of the virus,” said a county spokesman. “Santa Clara County is the largest and most vaccinated county in the United States (more than 1.5 million), with 76% of the population fully vaccinated and more than 82% receiving at least one vaccination. community.”
Santa Clara County publishes all reported concerns here weekly. https://covid19.sccgov.org/covid-19-variant-dashboard..
click Here To find a walk-up vaccination clinic available in San Jose.
Contact Madelyn Reese [email protected] Or follow @MadelynGReese On Twitter.
Sources
2/ https://sanjosespotlight.com/no-delta-variant-spike-in-santa-clara-county-yet/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]