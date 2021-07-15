Santa Clara County hasn’t seen a surge in delta variants — yet

A month ago, millions of Californians Celebrated the end of COVID-19 Restrictions and mask obligations. However, new variants of the virus pose a threat of outbreaks that some experts say is only a matter of time.

While people are taking off their masks First time in a year, COVID-19 diffusion and mutation, Mainly among unvaccinated Man.

Nowadays, versions of the virus known as delta variants are spreading rapidly and appearing in hotspots throughout the United States. This variant has recently outperformed everything else and has become the most common version of COVID-19 in the country.

In adjacent Nevada, Delta Variant is responsible 60% of all sequenced COVID-19 cases in the last 2 weeks.Other local outbreaks Boost US infections Once again in areas with low immunization rates, such as Louisiana, Arkansas, and Missouri.

Dr. BB Gerstman, an emeritus professor at BB Gerstman, said:Public health in San Jose State University.. “That’s one of the reasons everyone needs to be vaccinated.”

In Santa Clara County, as of July 8, Delta variants are responsible for a total of 85 positive infections. However, some experts believe that it is only a matter of time before the region is caused by this variant.

“My advice: vaccination, vaccination, vaccination,” Gerstman told San José Spotlight. “Vaccines are very safe and effective.”

Santa Clara County officials told San Jose Spotlight that they continue to be concerned about the rise of viral mutations across the country and are “watching the situation closely.”

“The most important way to protect communities from Delta variants is to keep increasing vaccination rates,” said a county spokesman.

Over 76% of Santa Clara County residents over the age of 12 are fully vaccinated with COVID-19, a long-standing ambitious goal of the county. Completely inoculate 85% of residents By August 1st.

Dr. Yvonne Maldonado, Professor of Global Health and Infectious Diseases Stanford University, We know more about COVID-19 than a year ago, but said it’s hard to predict what will happen with a new variant of the virus.

“There are three vaccines that weren’t there a year ago, so now we have a great opportunity,” Maldonado told San Jose Spotlight.

Recent research If a fully vaccinated individual becomes infected with a virus called a “breakthrough case,” they may have fewer serious symptoms and eventually be hospitalized compared to an unvaccinated individual. It shows that it is high. However, more than 30% of Americans have not yet been fully vaccinated.

“Currently, 99% of the COVID-19 infections we see occur in unvaccinated people,” Maldonado said. “And there are probably variants that are twice as infectious as the original virus. Taken together, we see a continuous infection of this virus.”

“We will continue to have small outbreaks,” said Maldonado, with some surges and vaccine breakthroughs until more people were vaccinated.

“There aren’t many (breakthroughs), but there are some,” Maldonado said. “It’s not surprising that we see them. These are what we know we can predict now.”

Positive infections in California have increased slightly in recent weeks, with cases of delta variants being recorded. However, there is currently not enough data to better understand how widespread some of the more contagious versions of the virus are.

The state recorded a new COVID-19 infection, just below 29,000, in June, but only about 5% (less than 1,500 test samples) analyzed circulating mutants.

As of July 7, over 70,000 COVID-19 tests have been sequenced, of which only about 1,100 are delta variants, or about 1.5%. According to the state public health website, the number of samples analyzed for variants is as follows: Will increase in the coming weeks..

More than 120,000 Santa Clara County residents have been infected with COVID-19 since the pandemic began. 1,702 people died.. As of Wednesday, the 7-day moving average of new infections was 62 cases per day, the highest average since May 6.

“The focus continues on vaccination efforts as the best way to protect our community from all variants of the virus,” said a county spokesman. “Santa Clara County is the largest and most vaccinated county in the United States (more than 1.5 million), with 76% of the population fully vaccinated and more than 82% receiving at least one vaccination. community.”

Santa Clara County publishes all reported concerns here weekly. https://covid19.sccgov.org/covid-19-variant-dashboard..

click Here To find a walk-up vaccination clinic available in San Jose.

Contact Madelyn Reese [email protected] Or follow @MadelynGReese On Twitter.