Multiple Pasadena Residents Infected with Delta Variant – Pasadena Star News





City officials said Thursday, July 14, six cases of delta variants of COVID-19 were reported among locals by the Pasadena Public Health Service. And after the deadly virus is found in the area, the general public is encouraged to take precautionary measures. A confirmed half-dozen report Pasadena man died first From COVID-19 from the beginning of April.Since then, health officials have urged residents to vaccinate, but Pasadena spokeswoman Lisa Delderian said Thursday. Recent delta variants Found in A mixture of vaccinated and unvaccinated people. “All six infectious residents were identified by genome sequence testing,” Derderian said in a news release. “And through contact tracing, PPHD has associated all cases with home exposure.” To protect personal privacy, no further information will be disclosed, Darderian added. Overall, the city, which operates its own public health department separate from Los Angeles County, reported 11,484 confirmed coronavirus cases, including 13 new cases added on Wednesday, July 14. Overall, 351 Pasadena residents succumbed to the virus. To date, California has reported 1,085 cases of delta variants, and Pasadena Health Doctor Dr. Ying-Ying Goh recommends that individuals be masked and vaccinated. “Now is the time for those who have not yet been vaccinated to be fully vaccinated,” she said in a statement. “Help Immediately connect unvaccinated friends and family to vaccination opportunities As much as possible. “Current vaccines are much easier to spread than previous variants and are effective in protecting against delta variants, which are likely to cause serious consequences. disease. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pasadenastarnews.com/2021/07/14/multiple-pasadena-residents-infected-with-delta-variant The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

