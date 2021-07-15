What is an R number, why you should know about it, and what it says about the situation of COVID-19 in India





According to some estimates, India’s R-value reached a record low of 0.78 at the end of June and then rose slightly to 0.88 in the first week of July.

New Delhi: From CFR (case fatality rate) to subunits and mRNA vaccines to peplomers, terms previously limited to academic journals and research treatises COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Outbreak.One such term is R number, Several policy makers around the world have maintained the core of their strategy for pandemics.At the same time, some infectious disease experts say that an ominous-sounding R can be obtained. Too important.. On Wednesday, the Indian government said, “( COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Guidelines) “in some parts of the country”, especially in public transport, summer resorts and markets. The resulting increase in R factor is a source of concern, the government said. What is an R number? According to the website of the Global Vaccine Alliance Gavi, how can the R (reproduction) number of viruses tell us? Easy it spreads to the population.. The average number of people infected with the virus. Experts say that the higher the R number, the more contagious the virus is. For example According to the Gavi website, Measles is highly contagious and has an R value of about 18. This means that on average one infected person will infect an additional 18 people.

The· Sars-CoV-2 virus, The cause COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) According to the BBC report.. This means that one infected person, on average, infects three more people with the virus. These three will infect an additional nine. Why is the R number important? It’s an expert How fast the infection spreads.. Governments around the world are focused on keeping R-values ​​below 1. This means that the outbreak will be delayed and eventually fail because there are not enough new patients / carriers to maintain the outbreak.anything 1 or more is dangerous, Because it means that the virus will continue to spread. According to the BBC report quoted above, the R number is one of the big three pandemics. Disease severity (This can be fatal) and Number of cases , This is an indicator of when and how to act (for example, when a blockade needs to be imposed or relaxed).

(This can be fatal) and , This is an indicator of when and how to act (for example, when a blockade needs to be imposed or relaxed). “Controlling a pandemic means monitoring R numbers, keeping the number of cases below the hospital’s capacity, and balancing social and economic considerations,” Gabi said. How is the R number calculated? it’s complicated. As the BBC report quoted above suggests, “scientists go backwards” and rely on data. Number of deaths, number of hospitalizations, number of positive tests For the virus to calculate the R number. But there are still variables. The outbreak R value keeps changing. Blockade, social distance, low population density It helps to check the spread of the virus.

It helps to check the spread of the virus. R number is Immune level Within the population (from previous infection or vaccination).

Within the population (from previous infection or vaccination). Because of a lot variable , It can be difficult to detect the actual R number. In some cases, deregulation has triggered a sharp rise in the R number.

, It can be difficult to detect the actual R number. In some cases, deregulation has triggered a sharp rise in the R number. Calculation of R-values ​​requires monitoring and collection. Comprehensive data Hospitalization, mortality, etc. — Even high-income countries can be difficult. Is vaccination useful? Okay. For example, a virus with an R number of 5 means that an infected person will sick 5 people. Now, if three of these people are vaccinated (and protected from the virus), that means a lower R-value. Inside out: Some infectious disease professionals are worried about over-focusing on R. Articles in nature.. “Epidemiologists are very keen to downplay R, but politicians seem to have accepted it with enthusiasm,” Mark Woolhouse, an infectious disease expert at the University of Edinburgh in the United Kingdom, told the journal. I am. This article details the discussion of R limits. The summary is as follows: R number “ Do not capture The current state of the epidemic. ” It is not possible to measure R directly without regular testing of the entire population of the country. Therefore, “usually it is estimated retroactively.”

The current state of the epidemic. ” It is not possible to measure R directly without regular testing of the entire population of the country. Therefore, “usually it is estimated retroactively.” “Disease modelers look at current and past cases and deaths. Make some assumptions To explain the trends and find out the number of infections that could have led to an R from these, “the article states.

To explain the trends and find out the number of infections that could have led to an R from these, “the article states. R is “ Population average Therefore, local fluctuations can be hidden “(for example, regional clusters).

Therefore, local fluctuations can be hidden “(for example, regional clusters). Focusing too much on R can overshadow the importance of other measures, such as new infections, deaths, and hospitalization trends. Indian R: Estimates are Indian R-values Slightly increased 0.88 Later in the first week of July The lowest value ever 0.78 At the end of June.This is currently every 10 people COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Infects the other 9 people. This rise is Some states that relax restrictions In the case of decline after the tragic second wave peak of infection.

In the case of decline after the tragic second wave peak of infection. Sitabhra Sinha, a professor of physics at the Institute of Mathematical Sciences in Chennai and a dean of the Faculty of Computational Biology, has an R value for news agency ANI Increased in February From 0.93 to 1.02 (he led the study that came up with the number 0.88).

From 0.93 to 1.02 (he led the study that came up with the number 0.88). This was just before the second wave hit India with tremendous force.During the second wave, R 1.31 peak April 26th.

April 26th. since then, According to ANI, The R-value was declining — before the recent rise, it sounded a warning and caused fear of a possible third wave.

Shinha told ANI when the pandemic began in India in mid-March 2020. 2.5..Then it fell into 1.7 1.7 Between April 4th and 16th, and 1.34 From April 13th to May 15th, thanks to the national blockade.

