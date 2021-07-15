According to experts, COVID-19 cases in North Carolina reach a height of two months with the appearance of the delta variant – WSOC TV.





Charlotte — COVID-Carolina and 19 cases nationwide are increasing again. North Carolina reported the most new cases on Wednesday in almost two months. There were 995 new cases with a positive rate of 5.5 percent per day, according to data from North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. Currently, there are 487 patients hospitalized for coronavirus. Experts attribute this increase to the weekend rally on July 4th and the highly contagious delta variant. Also, you do not need to be around a delta-type infected person before you become infected with COVID-19. “So people should be worried about Delta, I’m really worried, and I’ll tell you why,” said Dr. Dave Wall of UNC School of Medicine. Reporter Glenn Counts asked Wohl what he needed to know about the variant. “In general, I think people need to understand that the delta variant is more catchy,” Wohl said. [Doses to Doors: New initiative brings COVID vaccine access to neighbors who may not have it] COVID-19 cases are skyrocketing in low-vaccination states and cities, including Springfield, Missouri. “In Missouri, where the COVID-19 outbreak is due to the Delta, we’re seeing sick people coming in,” Wohl said. “They are seeing people coming in earlier, and they are also seeing younger (patients), and that’s really worrisome. They see the baby admitted to the hospital. Therefore, COVID-19 babies are rarely seen before. ” Wohl said the delta variant is 60% more contagious. This means that, in theory, the guidelines of staying 6 feet away and wearing a mask for less than 15 minutes do not always protect people. All cases entering the UNC Hospital System have been sequenced so that experts can know if the delta mutant is spreading rapidly in North Carolina. “What we are seeing is the emergence of deltas,” Wohl said. “So it was zero. Now it’s 10% and that data is a few days old. That means it only doubles every few days. So the write is on the wall. Delta takes over the whole country. You will see. “ [Delta variant: 5 things to know about the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the US] Wohl said he would wear a mask even if he was completely vaccinated due to the threat of delta variants. “I don’t fully agree with the CDC that fully vaccinated people don’t need to wear masks,” the doctor told Count. “Wear a mask when you are around someone who may not have been vaccinated.” Wohl said that if people were vaccinated, they would be protected from Delta. .. However, masks are not very effective against other variants. © 2021 CoxMedia Group

