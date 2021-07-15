Over 200 cases of San Diego County coronavirus for 7 consecutive days





Credit: Associated Press

Public health officials in San Diego County announced on Wednesday that the number of new COVID-19 cases continued to grow, with more than 200 cases reported for seven consecutive days. In Wednesday’s report, 275 San Diego County residents were infected with the virus, for a total increase to 285,268. Four new deaths were reported last week, increasing the total to 3,786 in the region. Three men and one woman died between July 2 and Saturday, according to the county’s weekly report. Related: Unvaccinated San Diegan Explains Almost All COVID Cases and Deaths Three of the deceased were in their 80s and one was in their 70s. Everything had an underlying medical condition. The county’s public health officer, Dr. Wilma Uten, said on Tuesday that the county “has doubled the number of cases reported a month ago,” increasing hospitalizations by 46% and intensive care. Room increased by 10%. Hospitalization of the care unit for the past few weeks. “We expect further increases in ICU admission as we lag behind cases and hospitalization trends,” Uten said. As of Wednesday’s report, the number of residents in San Diego County hospitalized for COVID-19 was 116, an increase of eight from the previous report. There are 27 beds in the intensive care unit, an increase of 5 from the previous report. San Diego County has an ICU bed with 50 available staff. Related: More than 140,000 San Diegan postponed after the second COVID-19 vaccine Nearly 4.15 million doses have been vaccinated in San Diego County, with more than 2.22 million people, or 79.5% of the county’s age 12 and older, partially vaccinated. Nearly 1.92 million people, or 68.4% of that age group, are fully vaccinated. The San Diego County case rate was 3.7 cases per 100,000 inhabitants as of Wednesday’s report, up from 2.5% last week. A total of 7,097 tests were reported to the county, with a new positive rate of 3.9%. The 14-day rolling rate for positive cases under test was 2.9%, almost double the 1.5% last week. Ten new communities have been identified in the last 7 days. 6 for restaurant / bar settings, 1 for business settings, 1 for emergency services, 1 for government settings, 1 for retail stores. Featured podcast San Diego News; When You Want It, Where You Want It. Listen to local stories about politics, education, health, the environment, borders and more. The new episode is ready on weekday mornings. Hosted by Anica Colbert and produced by PBS, San Diego, Imperial County NPR and PBS Stations. To view a PDF document Download Acrobat Reader..

