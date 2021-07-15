Invasive Aedes albopictus rediscovered in Michigan: Officials





Key Point This is the first known outbreak of an invasive species in the state this year.

Aedes albopictus is a day-trip mosquito that can transmit diseases such as Zika fever and dengue fever.

State residents are advised to clean the area of ​​standing water Health officials in Michigan have confirmed the detection of Aedes albopictus (also known as the Asian tiger mosquito) in Wayne County. This is the fourth detection of species in the state. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and the Wayne County Health Department have identified the first known outbreaks of tigers in Asia. mosquito According to officials, it was rediscovered in 2018 and 2020 after the first detection of an invasive species in Michigan in 2017. Announcement Wednesday. MDHHS said the species usually lives in more tropical to temperate climates, adding that winters in Michigan are often “too harsh” to survive. However, rising temperatures allowed the species to move to more northern regions. In addition, Aedes albopictus can live in a wider temperature range and lower temperature than the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Aedes aegypti. OK .. According to MDHHS, the species is already believed to be established in states such as Ohio, Indiana, and Illinois. “Occasionally, mosquitoes will travel with goods shipped from the states currently established,” MDHHS said. “This may be the way mosquitoes have emerged in Wayne County in recent years.” Aedes albopictus worldwide report In places such as Albania, France, Germany, Lebanon, Israel and Switzerland, it is usually due to the movement of tires and products such as “lucky bamboo”. Threat of mosquito-borne infections Aedes albopictus is “ Abnormally aggressive “Their eggs are particularly resistant to drought, so they can survive in urban environments. Among the diseases that this species can infect people are dengue fever, chikungunya fever, and Zika fever. “There are no diseases associated with these species of mosquitoes in Michigan, but it is important to take precautions as other mosquitoes can spread viruses such as West Nile virus and Eastern equine encephalitis to people.” Said Dr. Mary Gracestviersky, MDHHS’s Emerging and Zoonotic Disease Manager, according to the news release. “Recent heavy rains and floods have led to a general increase in mosquito activity throughout the state, so we urge Michigan to take precautions, such as using EPA-registered insect repellents outdoors. . “ As a result, state residents should clean areas of standing water where mosquito eggs may hatch, wear long-sleeved clothing and long pants to prevent biting, and “fit snugly” on doors and windows. It is advised to make sure there is a screen so that mosquitoes cannot invade. Photo: FotoshopTofs-Pixabay

