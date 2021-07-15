Why Covid Means Child Health Must Be Central to All Policies

Despite the international commitment under UN Convention on the Rights of the Child And through Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), no country is doing enough to protect the health and well-being of children. Children are suffering from the negative effects of the climate crisis. Inequality and poverty; illness and malnutrition; inadequate housing, social protection and education; harmful commercial marketing.

These difficulties are exacerbated by Covid-19. Children face a turmoil in education, basic services and protection. Mental illnesses of increasing concern among children before the pandemic are exacerbated by the isolation, uncertainty and loss faced by many children. Domestic violence is on the rise and many children are at risk.

The· Lancet, The British Medical Journal report Disruption of the food system, interruption of humanitarian response, tension in the health system, increased risk of malnutrition in children. A World Health Organization Survey He discovered regular immune disruptions and put his child’s health at serious risk. The school has been closed for a long time. Unless the government actively mitigates these harms, the impact on children’s health and well-being can last for decades.

WHO-UNICEF-Lancet Committee report, The future of children in the world? (February 2020), he outlined the dire challenges facing children and adolescents today. The Commission called for a global movement to address these threats and put children’s needs at the center of all policies. The pandemic has made this call even more urgent.

The· Children of all policies 2030 (CAP-2030) Advocacy groups aim to implement the Commission’s recommendations, promote evidence-based, practical and creative solutions, and build networks to address child health. CAP-2030 has partnered with organizations in nine countries to implement innovative programs tailored to each situation. Global response is also needed to address cross-border challenges such as climate change and commercial marketing.

The pandemic has revealed that many countries lack funding for public health, social safety nets, and preventive health infrastructure (including measures for children). We need to address the unhealthy and unequal access to a healthy environment for children and the burden of preventive and therapeutic care. Early childhood interventions generate significant benefits that extend into adulthood. However, UNICEF Report High-income countries have been found to allocate only 2 percent of Covid’s fiscal stimulus to help their children.

CAP-2030 is committed to helping governments and others find solutions for specific situations.

Satkhira, Bangladesh after Cyclone Amphan hits © Nur Photovia Getty Images

In Senegal, the Institute for Social Pediatrics leads the initiative on the “first 1,000 days” of a child’s life, advocating resources to protect and promote health during this sensitive period, sensitizing families and communities. I will.

In Ghana, the Center for Learning and Child Development mobilizes stakeholders to put children at the center of the country’s pursuit of the SDGs.

Similarly, the Institute for Human Residents of India leads work programs on child health, housing and social protection and qualifies families supported by informal workers.

Teachers in Maharashtra, India hold outdoor lessons for students who cannot attend classes online © AFP via Getty Images



But the only greatest threat to children’s health and well-being is the climate crisis. Unchecked carbon pollution risks making many parts of the world uninhabitable in the lives of children living today, air pollution has already had a serious impact on their health, and acute respiratory illness. Increases the risk of illness and cardiovascular disease.

And it was the children who led the way in advocating action to deal with climate emergencies. The Friday Folklymate movement mobilizes millions of people around the world, emphasizing the need to listen and act on children. CAP-2030 works to amplify children’s voices on this issue.

Another important risk to children’s health is harmful marketing. Children are often the target of abusive marketing campaigns by companies that promote products that increase the risk of diabetes, heart disease, and other non-communicable diseases, such as unhealthy food and drink, online gambling, alcohol, and tobacco. There is. Further attention should be paid to the negative impact of marketing campaigns on a child’s mental health. The constant image of an idealized figure and unattainable lifestyle can have a dangerous impact on a child’s well-being.

CAP-2030 is working to define the nature of new threats to harmful commercial marketing and support regulations to protect children.

Recommendation

All of these challenges require a global response rooted in local needs and culture. Governments need to work with communities, families and children to invest in future generations.

Multiple summits will be held this year — a platform for global cooperation that must explain the plight of children and future generations.

For example, in Tokyo Nutrition for growth At the summit, in December, we need to agree on meaningful actions to end malnutrition in our children.The child’s voice should be heard at COP26 meeting About the climate, in November. Specific plans to achieve universal quality education Global Education Summit, Later this month. If the SDGs are met, these opportunities cannot be missed.

The health and well-being of children around the world — the future of our common efforts on this planet — depends on putting children at the center of all policy.

Helen Clark was Prime Minister of New Zealand from 1999 to 2008. She was formerly the administrator of the United Nations Development Program. She co-chairs children in all policies of 2030.

Awa Marie Coll-Seck is the Minister of State of Senegal and Chairman of the National Committee of the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative. She co-chairs children in all policies of 2030.

Sarah Dalglish is a public health researcher and secretary general of Children in All Policies 2030.

Bethany Jennings is a social scientist and consultant for children in all policies of 2030.