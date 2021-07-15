Heart problems in children with rare inflammatory syndromes associated with COVID will be resolved within 4 months

Heart problems in children who develop rare inflammatory conditions associated with COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) New research suggests that it will be resolved within a few months.

The researchers examined 45 adolescents diagnosed with pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C). This is a condition in which various parts of the body become inflamed.

The majority had some degree of cardiac dysfunction, including serious problems such as diminished ability of the heart to pump properly and leakage of heart valves.

However, within four months, all pediatric patients confirmed that their heart problems had resolved and their biomarkers had dropped to normal levels.

Teams from Columbia University Bageros Medical College and the New York Presbyterian Church say the findings suggest that moat children recover from illness without suffering long-term heart damage.

A new study examined 45 children in New York who were diagnosed with MIS-C. MIS-C had various body parts inflamed in connection with COVID-19, most of which had some kind of heart problem.Photo: A 5-year-old child in a hospital bed at the Westchester Medical Center in Barhara, NY, May 2020.

Heart problems and inflammatory biomarkers began to decline within 1 to 4 weeks of discharge, and within 4 months all heart problems and biomarkers fell to normal normal levels (above). Gray shading indicates normal level).

“We have learned that COVID causes a variety of illnesses in children. Some are asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic, and a few children who develop MIS-C become severely ill and go to ICU. “You will need to be hospitalized,” said Dr. Kanwar Faruki, an assistant professor of pediatrics at the University of Columbia, Bageros Medical Surgery University.

“It is reassuring that this study shows that most of the severe cardiac and immunological symptoms seen in children with MIS-C have resolved rapidly.”

MIS-C was originally thought to be associated with Kawasaki disease, which causes inflammation of the walls of blood vessels and mainly affects children under the age of five.

Cases were first reported in the United Kingdom, Italy and Spain in April 2020 and began to occur in the United States in May.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a total of 4,196 cases have been identified nationwide, killing at least 37 children.

The majority of children and adolescents develop MIS-C within 2-4 weeks of being infected with the coronavirus.

Not all children who develop symptoms test positive for the coronavirus, but 98% are sufficient for doctors to believe that the symptoms are associated.

For a study published in pediatrics, the team examined 45 children at the New York-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children’s Hospital.

Nearly 80% of the children who participated in this study have some degree of cardiac dysfunction, which means that there is something wrong with their heart.

Approximately half have moderate to severe cardiac abnormalities with problems such as diminished ability of the heart to pump properly, leakage of heart valves, and dilation of coronary arteries that enlarge the arteries that supply oxygenated blood to the heart. I had it.

Most children showed an increase in inflammatory biomarkers, especially those associated with heart damage.

“These children were quite ill, but in our hospital where we started using steroids and other treatments for MIS-C on a daily basis, most patients responded quickly and in about 5 days. I was discharged, “says Farooqi.

Most children saw heart abnormalities and biomarkers return to normal within a few weeks of discharge.

Within four months of discharge, all children confirmed that their heart problems had resolved and their biomarkers were within normal limits.

“It is encouraging that our cardiac and immunological results were similar to those reported in a recent retrospective study of children admitted to the UK at MIS-C,” Farooqi said.

Due to the lack of long-term data on children with MIS-C, the team recommends that children obtain a cardiac MRI in 6 months and be cleared by a pediatrician before participating in sports.