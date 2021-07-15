Southern California coronavirus cases, hospitalizations climb in month since reopening – Press Enterprise

People are gathering in large numbers again to watch movies in the park, sing along at concerts and listen to the crack of a baseball bat at Dodgers and Angels games. In short, life is getting back to normal as pandemic-weary Southern Californians return to routines they abruptly cast aside as the coronavirus fastened its grip on the region in March 2020.
But while many residents are through with the multitude of restrictions that transformed their lives — most of which ended with the state’s June 15 “reopening” — the virus is showing no signs of being through with Southern California.
New cases have multiplied over the past month and the number of people getting sick enough to require hospital attention has doubled and tripled.
On Wednesday, July 14, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported 1,315 new cases of COVID-19. That marked the sixth consecutive day the county reported more than 1,000 infections. One month ago, the county was reporting about 200 new cases per day, the department said.
The number of people being treated in area hospitals also is rising.
After hospitalizations fell to a low of 212 in L.A. County on June 12 — a few days before the reopening — the number of patients with confirmed COVID-19 cases swelled to 406 as of Tuesday, July 13, according to state data.
The increases abruptly halted a sustained months-long decline in hospitalizations in all four counties.
“It was predictable,” Dr. Otto Yang, a professor at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and and expert on infectious disease, said by phone Wednesday.
But Dr. Anissa Davis, city health officer for Long Beach, where hospitalizations rose from 12 on June 15 to 33, said where the virus goes from here is unpredictable.
“One of the things we’ve learned about COVID is you can’t predict anything,” Davis said. “I’m hoping for the best. … It was such a horrible year and a half.”
Andrew Noymer, a UC Irvine professor and epidemiologist, said the increase is being fueled by the rise of the delta variant, now the dominant strain in California, as well as the reopening itself.
Dr. Adrian Cotton, chief of medical operations at Loma Linda University Health in San Bernardino County, said COVID-19 is an infectious disease that tends to spread rapidly when people gather in large numbers and in close proximity — as they have been doing since the middle of June.
