Health
Reality Check of Breakthrough Covid Cases in Washington
Emily Griffin was ready to return to work as a DJ in Seattle as immunization rates increased and Washington was fully reopened.
But then she began to hear about people she knew, who were fully vaccinated, and became infected with Covid. The groundbreaking incident made her think twice.
“I saw the opening weekend happening and how busy it was.” Emily told KUOW’s Seattle Now.. “I knew, loved, joined together, and sweated together, so I decided I wasn’t ready and canceled the gig.”
listen: “Breakthrough Covid” and your breakout summer
Emily is not alone. Many may find it particularly cautious to hear a breakthrough. Especially as more infectious variants of coronavirus continue to spread..The good news is All three Covid vaccines in the United States are effective against mutants., So far.
“We’re on the way out,” Dr. Angie Rasmussen told Seattle Now. “It’s just that we’re not there yet. There are plenty of people who think we’re there. There’s a good reason for the users involved. We keep ourselves and the community as safe as possible. You can take precautionary measures for it. “
Dr. Rasmussen He is a virologist at the University of Saskatchewan Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization (VIDO). Even professionals like her are still cautious in crowded indoor areas by leaving her mask on. She recommends paying attention during the summer in a more dangerous environment.
“I think it’s something people can do (going outdoors). It feels a little easier than last year. It’s a shame it’s not the hot summer many wanted.”
Dr. Rasmussen said the United States will not see the big wave of new Covid cases like last winter. Instead, it will experience a surge in the region, Similar to what’s happening in Missouri and Arkansas Immunization rates are much lower than in other parts of the country.
She also says that people should be ready to hear the anecdotes that fully vaccinated people catch Covid, but should understand the nuances around those stories.
“I think a lot of people think of vaccines as a shield. These intrusive walls that the virus doesn’t expect to pass through, but the reality is a bit more complicated,” Dr. Rasmussen said. ..
“There will be breakthrough infections. One thing to watch out for and worry about is how many of those breakthrough infections end up in the hospital, and how many are really, really sick. So you don’t really have to worry. “
Washington State Breakthrough
From January 17th to July 10th, 2021 Washington State Health Department documented 2,925 breakthrough cases in fully vaccinated people. About 4.28 million people are fully vaccinated in Washington State. Breakthrough cases account for .068% of Covid cases.
- Eighty-one percent of breakthrough cases in Washington had symptoms.
- 9% were hospitalized.
- Forty-five fully vaccinated people died of Covid-related illnesses. Of the 45 people who died, 31 had one or more underlying conditions and 27 were associated with long-term care facilities.
On Wednesday morning, DOH reported that 70% of people over the age of 16 were fully vaccinated in Washington.
Sources
2/ https://www.kuow.org/stories/a-reality-check-on-breakthrough-covid-cases-in-washington
