People with learning disabilities in the UK “Covid’s mortality rate is eight times higher” | Learning disabilities





Studies highlighting the “hidden disaster” of the coronavirus crisis show that people with learning disabilities in the United Kingdom are eight times more likely to die of covid than the general public. Studies from London School of Economics and Tropical Medicine, Oxford University and the Public health England has found that people with severe learning disabilities associated with Down’s syndrome and cerebral palsy are at particularly high risk. For example, in Covid patients with Down syndrome, the risk of dying from an infection was 36 times higher than in the general population. “This is really tough. I was shocked by the rising mortality rate of people with learning disabilities, especially those with Down Syndrome,” said Professor Hannah Cooper, director of the International Center for Evidence. handicapped With LSHTM. Previous studies Increasing threats posed by Covid For people with learning disabilities, but the latest research Published in the British Medical Journal Is the first person to analyze the hospitalization and mortality rates of GP learning disability registrants through both major infection waves in the United Kingdom. This indicates that people with learning disabilities are five times more likely to be hospitalized after infection. The findings are based on over 17 million NHS electronic health records analyzed through Oxford University’s OpenSafely platform. Of the 90,307 adults registered for learning disabilities, 538 (0.6%) were hospitalized for Covid and 222 (0.25%) were recorded as Covid-related deaths. It is not fully understood why people with learning disabilities are at such great risk, but the main factor seems to be inadequate access to treatment and medical care throughout their lives. I will. On average, people with learning disabilities die 20 years younger than the average person. According to Cooper, discrimination, exclusion, and living in home care facilities probably increase the risk for people with learning disabilities, and for people with Down syndrome, the underlying heart condition and Immune system dysfunction.. The results emphasize the importance of ensuring that learning disability registrants prioritize vaccines, but Kuper is better at preventing illness in care homes, better for caregivers and supporters. Lots of training and learning disabilities. Few studies have examined the increased risk that Covid poses to people with other disabilities. This is because there is no comprehensive registration like learning disabilities. “What we find about learning disabilities is shocking, showing that people with learning disabilities should be prioritized for Covid vaccination, but could be just as vulnerable. We emphasize that we don’t know more about people with disabilities, “Kuper said. .. “With the advent of Covid-19, families and professional services knew that people with learning disabilities were particularly vulnerable, but didn’t know how to protect them,” said the Royal College of Art.・ Psychiatricist Ken Courtney and Challenge Behavior Foundation Vivian Cooper wrote: Ancillary editorial.. “While the focus was on older people whose mortality rates shocked the country, there were hidden disasters among people with learning disabilities.” They add that it is essential to understand the risks faced by people with learning disabilities and the best ways to protect them. .. “ A spokesperson for the Down Syndrome Society said the organization is working closely with researchers in the UK and around the world to quickly share information that keeps people safe, including: “Easy to read” resources.. “We are currently pressing the Joint Committee on Immunization and Immunization to encourage young people aged 12 to 15 with Down Syndrome to be vaccinated and to wait for the announcement with hope. “They added.

