US Coronavirus: As Delta mutants become more prevalent, the US is “losing time” in the vaccination race, experts say.





“We’re losing time here. Delta variants are spreading and people are dying. In fact, we can’t wait for things to become more rational,” said Francis Collins, director. National Institute of Health I told CNN on Wednesday.

The vaccine is available to most Americans for months, yet only 48.2% of the country is fully vaccinated. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention -And the rate of new vaccinations is declining.

Meanwhile, the case rate has risen dramatically. In 47 states, the proportion of new cases last week was at least 10% higher than last week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Of those, 35 have seen an increase of over 50%.

Officials and experts said the disinformation was primarily due to the large number of unvaccinated Americans, the group seeing the greatest impact of the pandemic.

“This isn’t just a matter of those who express their opinions that may be wrong, it’s life and death,” Collins said. According to Collins, much of the data now shows that more than 99% of people currently hospitalized for Covid-19 are unvaccinated. According to Collins, vaccinated people are well protected so that they don’t get seriously ill. And the vaccine still shows signs of being very effective against the delta mutant, he said. This is one of the biggest concerns for today’s health professionals. Collins said he wants Americans to pay attention to the data and decide that it is safe and wise to be vaccinated. “I hope people will hear this. I’m listening to this now. If you’re in a fence match to see if vaccination helps you, listen to those numbers,” Collins said. It was. “Why are we waiting for people? If you haven’t done so yet, roll up your sleeves.” Extra doses may help people with a weakened immune system Experts speculate that a Covid-19 vaccine booster may be needed in the future, but so far, many say that current vaccines seem to provide adequate protection. I am. Pfizer said last week that booster immunization of the vaccine might be needed six months to a year after the first two doses were completed, prompting rare vaccinations. Public rebuke From the CDC and the US Food and Drug Administration. The company met with the chief executive and public health officers this week to discuss the data. “I don’t think we need a booster at this point,” said FDA Deputy Dr. Janet Woodcock on Wednesday. In a conversation hosted by STAT News, Woodcock said, “We’re tracking data on immune weakness over time and data on the acquisition of infections through vaccination, and at some point we think we need a booster. I’ll see if it’s possible. “ She said the more important conversation at this stage was to vaccinate unvaccinated people. But for some people, Collins said additional doses (not boosters) may help bring the immune response to fully vaccinated levels. Collins told CNN’s Erin Burnett, “People who are immunocompromised, who haven’t had a complete response to the original two doses of Moderna or Pfizer, or one dose of J & J, are probably Additional doses may help. ” Refers to organ transplant recipients and cancer patients receiving chemotherapy. “But I don’t call it a booster,” Collins added. “It’s trying to raise primary immunity to the required level. It’s under consideration.” Routine immunization for children is delayed According to experts, routine immunization of children is also delayed due to the delay in immunization rates for Covid-19 in certain age groups in the United States. Vaccines for children, a federal-funded program that provides vaccines to children that families may not be able to pay, puts orders below pre-pandemic rates and puts children at risk of vaccine-preventable illness The federal vaccine chief said Wednesday. “These are really, really big savings and raise a lot of concern about children missing out,” Dr. Melinda Wharton, director of the CDC’s Immunization Services Division, said in a web briefing. It was. The CDC purchases vaccines through the Vaccines for Children (VFC) program and distributes them to clinics and clinics. According to a 2014 report, about 50% of children nationwide are eligible for the VFC program. According to Wharton, VFC orders have fallen 12.5 million times since January 2020. A CDC spokesperson said states, clinics and others ordered 98.7 million doses of vaccine under the program in 2019. As of mid-June this year, 86.2 million vaccines were ordered. Orders for measles-preventing vaccines were the most delayed, 18.5% lower than before the pandemic. Mr. Wharton said that this rate is ” Measles outbreak This happened between 2018 and 2019, but it’s still a huge reduction and raises a lot of concerns given the children returning to school. “

CNN’s Virginia Langmaid, Lauren Mascarenhas, and Sarah Braner contributed to this report.

