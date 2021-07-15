The Sydney hospital was “at risk” as medical staff were on the sidelines due to the Covid crisis.New South Wales

Connect with us

The Sydney hospital was "at risk" as medical staff were on the sidelines due to the Covid crisis.

22 mins ago

Sydney hospitals are “at risk” as medical professionals continue to be on the sidelines due to exposure to Covid, with two major hospitals including fully vaccinated nurses Is reporting.

NSW health A nurse who tested positive on Tuesday was working at Westmead Hospital, confirming that the source of the infection was being urgently investigated.

At Liverpool Hospital in southwest Sydney, a pregnant patient was diagnosed with Covid after undergoing surgery on Wednesday.

The hospital has canceled selective surgery to thoroughly clean the operating room, contact tracing is underway, close contacts, including staff, have been tested and quarantined for 14 days.

Guardian Australia also learned that surgeons and nurses at the Royal Prince Alfred Hospital in Sydney’s Inner West have been quarantined after being considered in close contact with the case in the hospital or community.

As a result, surgery is delayed. We asked the Sydney Community Health District for comment.

Guardian Australia has a large number of RPA staff isolated and some services may be affected, but RPA is not under the same staff pressure as hospitals in the western and southwestern parts of the city. I understand that.

Southwest Sydney remains the focus of Sydney’s outbreak, and medical districts in the area are under increasing pressure.

Some staff at Fairfield Hospital, a small facility in the same local health district, are still understood to be isolated as a result of unvaccinated student nurses who tested positive earlier this month. .. Approximately 120 of the hospital’s 1,000 workers and 600 at the Royal North Shore Hospital were forced to quarantine due to contact with student nurses.

The New South Wales Nurses and Midwives Association says it is unclear how many nurses are currently quarantined throughout Sydney.

The greatest pressure was felt in southwestern Sydney, where multiple facilities were affected. In other words, fewer staff redirect to where they need to be.

“There is no give in the system. It’s already pushed when nurses work overtime fairly regularly,” said a source familiar with the situation. “Are you okay for now? Yes. But is it at stake again? Yes.”

so New South Wales At a Covid press conference on Thursday, Health Minister Brad Hazzard said that part of the hospital staffing challenge, and one of the reasons for severely restricting visitors, is the “huge number” that also works at vaccination hubs. Said.

“Everyone in the hospital system, everyone in the medical system is under pressure,” said Hazard.

Guardian Australia recently contacted the South West Sydney Local Health District repeatedly, but said a spokesperson was unable to address concerns about hospital preparation.

On Thursday, there were 73 Covid patients in hospitals throughout Sydney, 19 of whom were in the intensive care unit and 5 in the cohort using ventilators.

Of the 19 people in the intensive care unit, 1 is in their 20s, 1 is in their 30s, 2 is in their 40s, 5 are in their 50s, 6 are in their 60s, 3 are in their 70s, and 1 is in their 80s. It is a teenager.

To date, 929 locally acquired cases have been reported as part of an outbreak in Sydney.

-With the Australian Associated Press

