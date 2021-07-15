New Mexico is preparing for the COVID-19 variant due to the nationwide increase in cases





Health Minister Dr. Tracy Collins has returned to a previous post at the University of New Mexico.

Delta variants now account for the majority of new infectious diseases in New Mexico.

New cases and deaths are on the rise nationwide, with unvaccinated being the most vulnerable. This article was updated on July 14th at 5:42 pm with information about the New Mexico Delta Variant. Santa Fe-Cases of COVID-19 disease and death Nationwide increase“The pandemic isn’t over,” said Dr. David Skrays of the New Mexico Human Services Secretary on Wednesday. This is the last cabinet-level update on the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic and includes Dr. Tracy Collins, Minister of Health. Leaving Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s administration Returning to her previous post as Dean of the Faculty of Population and Health at the University of New Mexico. Collins led the health sector for eight months, including the winter surge in the disease and the deployment of the COVID-19 vaccine throughout the state. When she departs, Scrase will lead both departments for at least a few months. As of Wednesday, 63.7% (more than 1 million people) of New Mexico over the age of 18 were fully vaccinated against the disease and completed the COVID-19 vaccine course, according to Collins. It means that two weeks have passed since. DOH data show that 2.2 million, or 71.8 percent, received at least the first dose. On the other hand, of the population between the ages of 12 and 17, 58,000 (35%) were fully vaccinated and nearly 73,000 (43.7%) were first vaccinated twice. Johnson vaccine. More:New Mexico Health Department changes the way vaccine data are reported.This is the reason As the pace of vaccination slowed in New Mexico and across the country, Collins reiterated that the vaccine was given to recipients free of charge and did not require government identification. The data still prove that the vaccine is safe and effective against the disease. Also, the provider does not collect or share information about immigration status. Collins also promotes collaboration with 55 local pharmacies and provides a walk-in-based free new semester COVID-19 vaccine to students ages 12 and older between July 15 and August 15. Did. Southwestern health center We also offer vaccinations for the new semester. “We have to keep an eye on the data.” Meanwhile, Scrase encouraged New Mexico to catch up with the postponed medical care and tests during the worst of the pandemic and consult with a primary care physician to return to a normal care schedule. The update took place the day after US surgeon General Vivek Murthy. Visited Santa Fe and joined Grisham By honoring eight local health workers. The administration plans to honor more “public health heroes” http://TakeCareNM.org/take-care-nm/nominate/.. Scrase is urging primary care physicians across the state to register as vaccine providers and plans to prepare for the latest vaccine guidance that may be provided by Washington for those already vaccinated. Said that was in progress. Coronavirus. The predominant U.S. subspecies, the Delta subspecies, accounts for nearly 60% of new infections and may contribute to new outbreaks, increasing the chances of unvaccinated viruses mutating. It raises concerns that it may increase resistance to existing vaccines. .. However, in New Mexico, only 29 of the 13.6% of subspecies infections were the cause. Still, growth in the state is accelerating from 3 percent just a few weeks ago. The Data Scrase presented shows that this trend is consistent with the currently dominant alpha strain, which lags behind the US trend in New Mexico. Latest Coronavirus News:Delta variants account for 58% of all infectious diseases in the United States.Missouri Requests Field Hospital Collins said the state would stick to the CDC guidance on wearing masks indoors, even though the World Health Organization recommends masks to vaccinated people to combat the spread. She said that if the CDC followed, New Mexico would adjust. “We need to monitor the data and make sure we understand what’s in front of us,” she said. Currently, vaccination outperforms new New Mexico infections at a 27: 1 ratio, but Scrase shows symptoms and precautions even among vaccinated people, such as frequent hand washing. We continue to seek vaccination and COVID testing for humans. Collins has taken pride in leading the health sector as part of the pandemic and is pleased to return to his previous job as a leader in the rapid and equitable deployment of vaccines in New Mexico. Said. Scrase said that “many things in common” between the two departments can effectively lead both for a period of time, but there may be plans to hire a new health minister within a few months. Said not. On Wednesday, the Ministry of Health reported 206,846 cases of COVID-19 since March 11, 2020, of which 95% were designated as recovering, with 4,362 cases fatal. Hospitalizations for COVID-19 have increased recently, with 97 cases reported on Wednesday, approaching triple digits again. Algernon Danmassa can be reached at 575-541-5451, [email protected] Or @AlgernonWrites On Twitter.

