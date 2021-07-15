Health
New Mexico is preparing for the COVID-19 variant due to the nationwide increase in cases
- Health Minister Dr. Tracy Collins has returned to a previous post at the University of New Mexico.
- Delta variants now account for the majority of new infectious diseases in New Mexico.
- New cases and deaths are on the rise nationwide, with unvaccinated being the most vulnerable.
This article was updated on July 14th at 5:42 pm with information about the New Mexico Delta Variant.
Santa Fe-Cases of COVID-19 disease and death Nationwide increase“The pandemic isn’t over,” said Dr. David Skrays of the New Mexico Human Services Secretary on Wednesday.
This is the last cabinet-level update on the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic and includes Dr. Tracy Collins, Minister of Health. Leaving Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s administration Returning to her previous post as Dean of the Faculty of Population and Health at the University of New Mexico.
Collins led the health sector for eight months, including the winter surge in the disease and the deployment of the COVID-19 vaccine throughout the state. When she departs, Scrase will lead both departments for at least a few months.
As of Wednesday, 63.7% (more than 1 million people) of New Mexico over the age of 18 were fully vaccinated against the disease and completed the COVID-19 vaccine course, according to Collins. It means that two weeks have passed since.
DOH data show that 2.2 million, or 71.8 percent, received at least the first dose.
On the other hand, of the population between the ages of 12 and 17, 58,000 (35%) were fully vaccinated and nearly 73,000 (43.7%) were first vaccinated twice. Johnson vaccine.
More:New Mexico Health Department changes the way vaccine data are reported.This is the reason
Sources
2/ https://www.lcsun-news.com/story/news/local/new-mexico/2021/07/14/new-mexico-eyes-covid-19-variant-cases-rise-nationwide-coronavirus/7964225002/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]