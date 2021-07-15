Health
More than a quarter of county vaccinated 12-18 years | Coronavirus
Local health officials are recommending more young people to be vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine before the start of a new school year, as variants of the virus continue to spread.
“It is important to be vaccinated to protect yourself from circulating mutants and the original strain of COVID-19. All three vaccines provide protection against mutants,” Rock County said. Jessica Turner, a communications specialist at the Department of Public Health, said. “Vaccination of more people reduces the chances of more variants appearing.”
More young people are vaccinated in Rock County and throughout the state.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Health, 48.1% of the state’s total population has completed the vaccine series. This includes 25% of 12-15 year olds and 34.5% of 16-17 year olds.
The total number of people aged 12 to 18 vaccinated in Rock County is 4,715.
Approximately 29% of the county’s 12-15 year olds are first vaccinated, and 25% of that age group is fully vaccinated. According to Ministry of Health data, about 38% of 16-17 year olds have taken at least one dose and 33% have completed the series.
“As the grades approach, they want to get a little higher and we’re doing everything we can to increase their numbers,” Turner said.
The Health Department offers vaccination clinics at schools in Beloit, Janesville, Clinton, Evansville, Milton, Edgerton and Orfordville.
According to Turner, the Pfizer vaccine is available to adults aged 12 to 17 years. If in stock, we will provide Johnson & Johnson vaccine. This is a single dose vaccine available to people over the age of 18.
Those who want to get vaccinated are recommended to visit rockcountyshot.com Or schedule a shot at your local pharmacy or medical facility.
“The more vaccinations we have, the better. We continue to strive to vaccinate these children and their parents,” Turner said.
Turner said the health sector will continue to monitor data and vaccination rates to determine the best course of action.
“In addition to providing a vaccine clinic, we are informing and working with the community to combat false information. The risk of side effects to vaccines is much less than getting a COVID. Infection with COVID rather than vaccines is more likely to have serious health consequences, “Turner said.
According to Turner, the more people who are vaccinated, the less likely they are to have more variants.
“Variants can always be more dangerous. These mutations occur when there is more spread. The more people who can be vaccinated, the more variants they see. It’s less likely to be vaccinated, “she said.
The presence of a delta variant of coronavirus may be here, but has not yet been confirmed in the county. Alpha, beta, and gamma variants have been identified in Rock County.
..
