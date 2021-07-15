Childhood killer disease surges as pandemics disrupt life-saving immunization services





GENEVA – COVID-19 pandemic disrupts routine life-saving immune services for millions of children at risk of dying from vaccine-preventable illness, according to new data from two major UN agencies. I am. The World Health Organization and the United Nations Children’s Fund reported last year that there were 23 million children who missed vaccines against deadly diseases such as measles, polio and diphtheria. They say that the global disruption of immunization services caused by COVID-19 has delayed the progress of childhood immunization by 10 years. They report that children in Southeast Asia and the Eastern Mediterranean were most affected. India topped the list of 10 countries with the highest increase in children who did not receive the first dose of the diphtheria-tetanus-whooping cough combination vaccine. The next nine countries are in the Americas and Africa. The director of immunization, vaccines, and biology at WHO Kate O’Brien said the new wave of COVID-19 and the deployment of the COVID-19 vaccine should not upset regular immunization. She said vaccines are the most powerful tool available to protect public health. Students respond when a healthcare professional administers a shot of the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination campaign for children aged 12 to 17 years at a school in Tangerang, Indonesia, on July 14, 2021. “The world is rightly prioritizing emergency response to COVID-19,” she said. “But chasing people who missed the vaccine and recovering and improving their essential immune programs, who couldn’t find a catch-up, continue to increase the serious risk of developing the disease. Replacing one crisis with another I can’t really do it. “ Ephrem Lemango, UNICEF’s Chief Advisor and Head of Immunization, said immunization in the first half of 2020 had declined significantly in many countries. This was due to the closure of medical facilities, pandemic blockades, and transportation disruptions. “Then, recovery interventions such as community mobilization, supply of health care providers, and participatory activities will actually improve coverage in some areas, such as the Middle East and North Africa. I was able to do it, “said Lemango. He also adds that coverage has improved significantly in the African region as well. WHO, UNICEF, and partners are helping countries and regions in their efforts to recover from a pandemic and strengthen their immune system. Authorities aim to achieve 90% of essential pediatric vaccines by 2030. If this UN-designated goal is fully implemented, they say it can avoid the deaths of an estimated 51 million future children.

