Health
Heart problems are solved in the majority of children with COVID inflammatory syndrome
The heart problem in children hospitalized for pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C), an inflammatory condition caused by COVID, was resolved within almost a few months. In a new study by researchers at Columbia University Bageros Medical Surgery University and the New York Presbyterian Church.
Research published in Pediatrics Approximately 45 MIS-C patients are the first in North America to report long-term cardiac and immunological outcomes in children admitted with MIS-C.
“We have learned that COVID can cause a variety of illnesses in children. Some children are asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic, and a few children with MIS-C become seriously ill and require hospitalization in the ICU. It will be, “said Dr. Kanwal M. Farooqi. , Associate Professor of Pediatrics, Columbia University Bageros Medical Surgeon University, and lead author of the study. “Most of the harsh things in this study heart The immunological symptoms seen in children with MIS-C disappeared rapidly. “
MIS-C is a rare condition caused by SARS-CoV-2 infection and causes widespread inflammation throughout the body. Many children with MIS-C initially showed asymptomatic or mild COVID symptoms, but after a few weeks abdominal pain, skin rash, heart abnormalities, and in some cases vasodilatory shock (very much). Low blood pressure).
Some of the first MIS-C cases in the United States were seen by a Columbia pediatrician at the New York Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children’s Hospital in the spring of 2020.
“It was challenging and frightening, especially because we didn’t know how these patients would behave in the long run, especially with regard to the most prominent problems at the time, heart and immunological abnormalities,” he said. Farooqi says NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children’s Hospital cardiologist.
When first admitted to the hospital, most of the 45 children (median 9 years) who participated in the study were severely ill and required intensive care. Nearly 80% of children have some form of cardiac dysfunction, and almost half have moderate to severe heart abnormalities. This includes diminished ability of the heart to pump properly, dilation of coronary arteries, and leakage of heart valves. Two-thirds of children experienced a temporary decrease in white blood cell count during hospitalization. The majority had an increase in inflammatory markers, and more than half also had an increase in heart-specific markers that indicate heart damage.
To relieve the inflammatory response, doctors treated the children with steroids, most of whom were given intravenous immunoglobulin and immunomodulators. One-third received respiratory assistance but did not need ECMO (Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenator). More than half received treatment to raise and maintain blood pressure.
“These children were quite ill, but in our hospital where we started using steroids and other treatments for MIS-C on a daily basis, most patients responded quickly and in about 5 days. I was discharged, “says Farooqi.
Researchers found that markers of immunological abnormalities and heart damage returned to normal within weeks of the children’s discharge. By 4 months, most Heart abnormality Resolved, including all coronary artery abnormalities.
“It is encouraging that our cardiac and immunological results were similar to those reported in a recent retrospective study of children admitted to the UK at MIS-C,” says Farooqi.
Most children have been doing well for several months after being hospitalized with MIS-C.
“Still, given the lack of long-term data, children with mild or greater dysfunction on echocardiography will have a cardiac MRI 6 months later and will be a pediatrician before being licensed for competitive sports. We encourage you to see us, “says Farooqi.
Cases of MIS-C are well below last year’s peak, but still gradual.
“For parents, if they complain of non-specific heart symptoms such as chest pain or palpitations, it makes sense to have a pediatrician or cardiologist evaluate the child,” she continues. “Then we can then screen them so that we can better assess the need for further testing. Our team continues to focus on these long-term results. Children With other potential long-term symptoms of MIS-C and SARS-CoV-2 infection. “
The study, entitled “Cross-sectional Outcomes of Pediatric Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C),” was published online July 15, 2021. Pediatrics..
Provided by
Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Quote: Heart problems, COVID Inflammatory Syndrome (July 2021) obtained from https://medicalxpress.com/news/2021-07-heart-problems-majority-kids-covid.html on July 15, 2021 15th) will be resolved by the majority of children
This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except for fair transactions for personal investigation or research purposes. The content is provided for informational purposes only.
Sources
2/ https://medicalxpress.com/news/2021-07-heart-problems-majority-kids-covid.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]