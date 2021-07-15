Heart problems are solved in the majority of children with COVID inflammatory syndrome

Credit: Unsplash / CC0 public domain



The heart problem in children hospitalized for pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C), an inflammatory condition caused by COVID, was resolved within almost a few months. In a new study by researchers at Columbia University Bageros Medical Surgery University and the New York Presbyterian Church.

Research published in Pediatrics Approximately 45 MIS-C patients are the first in North America to report long-term cardiac and immunological outcomes in children admitted with MIS-C.

“We have learned that COVID can cause a variety of illnesses in children. Some children are asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic, and a few children with MIS-C become seriously ill and require hospitalization in the ICU. It will be, “said Dr. Kanwal M. Farooqi. , Associate Professor of Pediatrics, Columbia University Bageros Medical Surgeon University, and lead author of the study. “Most of the harsh things in this study heart The immunological symptoms seen in children with MIS-C disappeared rapidly. “

MIS-C is a rare condition caused by SARS-CoV-2 infection and causes widespread inflammation throughout the body. Many children with MIS-C initially showed asymptomatic or mild COVID symptoms, but after a few weeks abdominal pain, skin rash, heart abnormalities, and in some cases vasodilatory shock (very much). Low blood pressure).

Some of the first MIS-C cases in the United States were seen by a Columbia pediatrician at the New York Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children’s Hospital in the spring of 2020.

“It was challenging and frightening, especially because we didn’t know how these patients would behave in the long run, especially with regard to the most prominent problems at the time, heart and immunological abnormalities,” he said. Farooqi says NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children’s Hospital cardiologist.

When first admitted to the hospital, most of the 45 children (median 9 years) who participated in the study were severely ill and required intensive care. Nearly 80% of children have some form of cardiac dysfunction, and almost half have moderate to severe heart abnormalities. This includes diminished ability of the heart to pump properly, dilation of coronary arteries, and leakage of heart valves. Two-thirds of children experienced a temporary decrease in white blood cell count during hospitalization. The majority had an increase in inflammatory markers, and more than half also had an increase in heart-specific markers that indicate heart damage.

To relieve the inflammatory response, doctors treated the children with steroids, most of whom were given intravenous immunoglobulin and immunomodulators. One-third received respiratory assistance but did not need ECMO (Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenator). More than half received treatment to raise and maintain blood pressure.

“These children were quite ill, but in our hospital where we started using steroids and other treatments for MIS-C on a daily basis, most patients responded quickly and in about 5 days. I was discharged, “says Farooqi.

Researchers found that markers of immunological abnormalities and heart damage returned to normal within weeks of the children’s discharge. By 4 months, most Heart abnormality Resolved, including all coronary artery abnormalities.

“It is encouraging that our cardiac and immunological results were similar to those reported in a recent retrospective study of children admitted to the UK at MIS-C,” says Farooqi.

Most children have been doing well for several months after being hospitalized with MIS-C.

“Still, given the lack of long-term data, children with mild or greater dysfunction on echocardiography will have a cardiac MRI 6 months later and will be a pediatrician before being licensed for competitive sports. We encourage you to see us, “says Farooqi.

Cases of MIS-C are well below last year’s peak, but still gradual.

“For parents, if they complain of non-specific heart symptoms such as chest pain or palpitations, it makes sense to have a pediatrician or cardiologist evaluate the child,” she continues. “Then we can then screen them so that we can better assess the need for further testing. Our team continues to focus on these long-term results. Children With other potential long-term symptoms of MIS-C and SARS-CoV-2 infection. “

