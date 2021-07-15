Gamaleya Sputnik V: Does a single dose cause a strong antibody response to COVID-19?





In people who are already infected, a single dose of the Sputnik V vaccine may be sufficient to elicit a significant antibody response to the COVID-19-causing virus SARS-CoV-2. (Photo: Marcos Blinditch / Getty Images)

Quilmes, Argentina-December 29: Nurses, also known as the Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus, while preparing to receive at Isidoroyalite Hospital on December 29, 2020, “Gam-COVID-” Show the box containing the first dose of “Vac”. In Quilmes, Argentina. The Argentine government today launched a campaign to apply the first 300,000 doses arriving from Russia. A single dose of Sputnik VCOVID vaccine provokes a strong antibody response A new study titled “”Sputnik V vaccine induces seroconversion and neutralizing ability to SARSCoV-2 after a single dose“We investigated whether a single dose of the Sputnik V vaccine would bring greater public health benefits than a double dose by protecting more people faster. Two doses of Sputnik V, a vector vaccine consisting of two adenoviruses, have been reported to be 92% effective against Covid-19 infection in previous experiments. “Due to limited vaccine supply and uneven distribution of vaccines in many parts of the world, health authorities urgently need data on immune responses to vaccines to optimize their vaccination strategies. “Masu,” studies Andrea Gamarnik, senior author of the Fundacion Instituto Leloir-CONICET in Buenos Aires. Argentina, Eurekarel.. “The peer-reviewed data we present provides information to guide public health decisions in the light of current global health emergencies,” Gamarnik added. Read again: COVID-19 Post-Vaccination Booster Shot: Health Experts See Need for Additional Jab Evidence from other vaccines supports one-shot technology, according to researchers. Florida News Times While the AstraZeneca vaccine shows 76% efficacy after a single dose, the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines may provide adequate protection for previously infected patients after a single dose, apparently after a second dose. There is no advantage. At 289 Argentine medical professionals, researchers compared the effects of one and two Sputnik V injections on SARS-CoV-2 specific antibody responses. All participants who had never been infected developed virus-specific immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibody 3 weeks after the second injection. However, 94% of these patients acquired IgG antibodies against the virus within 3 weeks of the first dose, and 90% showed signs of neutralizing antibodies that prevented the virus from infecting cells. IImprovement of neutralizing antibody levels after gG, single Sputnik VCOVID-19 administration In addition, IgG and neutralizing antibody levels in previously infected participants were significantly better after a single dose than in fully vaccinated volunteers who had no history of infection. In previously infected individuals, the second dose did not affect the production of neutralizing antibodies.Gamalnick said, around Science blogThis study highlights a strong response to vaccination of previously infected individuals. The researchers added that the spontaneously acquired immunity could be significantly improved with a single dose of Sputnik V, consistent with other studies using the mRNA vaccine. Further research is needed to determine how the length of the immune response and antibody levels are associated with vaccine protection against Covid-19, according to researchers. Related article: Pfizer Experimental COVID-19 Vaccine Volunteers Share Side Effects from Trials Check out more news and information about COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) At Science Times.

