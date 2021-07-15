Health
Windsor-Essex youth immunization rates are delayed as public health tries to move needles
This week, at an outdoor pop-up clinic in downtown Windsor, newly vaccinated young people are looking forward to the future and things are getting closer to normal.
“I’m most excited to meet my friends and go to school,” said Jabriel Ernour, who had just received a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the age of 13.
12-year-old Anthony Pardo said he was looking forward to seeing his friends.
After taking the last shot on Tuesday, he said, “I feel free now.”
However, according to local statistics, only half of classmates between the ages of 12 and 17 are currently vaccinated once or twice, but everyone in that age group has been vaccinated with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine since late May. Eligible to inoculate.
Dr. Wajid Ahmed, a medical officer at Windsor Essex, wants to vaccinate all young people in the region before the school year resumes in September.
“Our adults in our community rolled up their sleeves very quickly to get the vaccine for them,” he said last week.
Vaccination rates for young people below the state average
According to Windsor-Essex County Health Unit statistics, more than three-quarters of Windsor-Essex residents over the age of 18 (75.8% as of Wednesday) have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination so far. I am. However, among young people between the ages of 12 and 17, the percentage is 51.3 percent.
In the state, youth vaccination rates are 61%, almost 10% higher than Windsor-Essex rates.
Local public health departments and other partners and organizations operate pop-up clinics as a way to lower immunization barriers and increase coverage within lagging segments of the population.
Tuesday’s outdoor clinic was aimed at downtown areas and young people, said Laura Strasdy, manager of operations and logistics at Erie Shores Healthcare, one of the partners behind Ontario Health and Tuesday’s event. I will.
“We are actively planning with health units and community partners for more youth pop-ups. It is our summer mission to win the community through this,” she said. ..
If a significant portion of the eligible youth population is not vaccinated, it could lead to an outbreak of COVID-19 this fall and students could be sent back to learn from home, Ahmed said. It was.
“No one wants it, and we need to make sure that our children are receiving two full doses before they start school,” he said.
“Evil problem”
Anyone who has questions about receiving COVID-19 shots should contact a healthcare provider or someone who can provide expert advice, and Anne Pham, chair of Immunize Canada, a national federation that promotes vaccination and education. -Dr. Huy said. Surrounding vaccine.
“I think it’s almost scary to ask questions so that they aren’t perceived as opposed to the vaccine,” she said.
Vaccines for young people with low barriers to vaccination (for example, parents who have to take a break from work to take their child to a vaccine clinic), as opposed to being reluctant to vaccinate itself It is not clear if you are playing at the inoculation rate.
But when looking at what is causing the vaccine to hesitate, she said it is important to consider certain factors that the community and people are concerned about.
Pham-Huy, a pediatric infectious disease physician at the Eastern Ontario Children’s Hospital in Ottawa, said:
Pham-Huy said vaccine hesitation is known as an “evil problem.” It is a term that refers to a social problem that is notorious for being difficult to tackle due to the many factors that promote vaccines and potential solutions.
But one reason is summarized in risk awareness. Some may think that the risk of vaccination and potentially experiencing side effects is higher than the risk of getting the disease itself, she said. Also, with COVID-19, serious cases in children and adolescents are much rarer than in adults.
